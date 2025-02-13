50% Tariff Hike: NLC Directs Nigerian Workers To Boycott Telcos Services From Today

The Nigeria Labour Congress has directed its members and Nigerians to boycott telecommunications services from Thursday, 13, 2025, following the implementation of a 50 percent telecom tariff.

NLC stated that the boycott is expected to kick off on Thursday between 11 am and 2 pm till the end of February 2025.

NLC disclosed this in a communique signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja.

The resolution to boycott telecom services comes after the NLC Central Working Committee met in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Tuesday to discuss pressing national issues such as the 50 percent telecom tariff hike and tax reforms bill.

Accordingly, the Labour Union sternly condemned the implementation of a 50 percent tariff hike by mobile network operators despite an agreement reached with the federal government and the Nigerian Communications Commission to set up a 10-man committee for adequate negotiations on the matter.

CWC of the NLC described the insistence on the 50 percent telecom tariff hike by telcos as a demonstration of ‘regulatory capture.’

To this end, NLC CWC completes the reversal of the 50 percent telecom tariff hike.

“The CWC received with grave concern the news that telecommunications companies have commenced the implementation of a 50 percent tariff hike today (Tuesday), despite an earlier agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“It was recalled that a 10-man committee had been constituted to deliberate on the matter within two weeks and report back before any final decision would be made on the new telecom tariff structure.

“The CWC strongly condemns this action by the telecommunications companies, describing it as a betrayal of trust, an affront to the principles of negotiation, and a direct slap on the government and its institutions and a disdain for Nigerian people.

“CWC-in-session believes that this is a further demonstration of regulatory capture and impotence in the midst of corporate onslaught and the continuing abandonment of workers and masses to corporate fat cats by the government.

This unwarranted and premature tariff hike demands an immediate response from our collective resolve since the government clearly favours the rich against the people.

“The CWC demands an immediate reversal of the tariff hike, which took effect today, and insists that the companies revert to the previous tariff until the committee completes its deliberations and reaches a conclusive agreement.

“As a first step in resisting this arbitrary tariff hike, the CWC has directed that beginning Thursday, February 13, 2025, Nigerian workers and other willing citizens shall boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM until the end of February 2025.”

Recall that on Tuesday, MTN began the implementation of the 50 percent telecom tariff hike.

This follows the 50 percent telecom tariff hike approval granted by the Nigerian Communications Commission on January 20, 2025.

It is reported that NLC suspended its planned nationwide protest on February 4, 2025, after meeting with the Federal Government at the last minute.