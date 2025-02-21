IMHA Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi Reveals: Imo Assembly 10th House, Most Peaceful, United

By Onyekachi Eze

The Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi has expressed that unity, oneness, and mutual understanding reigns supreme in the 10th House.

He made this disclosure while fielding questions from the House of Assembly Correspondents after yesterday’s plenary session.

Onyemaechi, representing Owerri West State Constituency disclosed that the suspension of four members served as deterrent to others.

Submitting that it was not as if anyone enjoys seeing his colleague go on suspension, but, was to instill discipline in each of them at all times, bearing in mind that as a Parliamentarian, certain behavior should be divorced from them.

Hon Onyemaechi who heads the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges disclosed that the current 10th House is peaceful, and together in every thing they do.

“They are our brothers, as a parliamentarian, we share a common bond as one family and works for one goal which is serving our respective Constituencies and the State diligently as well as helping the Executive serve the Masses better with Laws, Motions and Oversight.

“As the Chairman on Ethics and Privileges, I and my Committee Members on the cause of investigation looked into the case diligently and after their remorseful expositions, we chose to grant them mercy with love. The most important thing is that they have learnt their lessons.

“One thing is certain; there will not be any impeachment in this 10th House. This is a peaceful and united House”, Hon Onyemaechi said.

Speaking further, the Owerri West ranking Legislator revealed that as a show of love, all their entitlements will still go to them, maintaining that they are happy on their colleague’s return.

Meanwhile, The suspension ban on four Members of the Imo State House of Assembly was officially lifted by the House.

At the plenary session of Thursday, February 20, 2025 Honorables Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Samuel Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), Samuel Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise) were pardoned.

This followed the recommendation of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges led by the Majority Leader, Rt. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, and Rt. Hon Chigozie Nwaneri and Rt. Hon Obinna Egu, Hon Gilbert Nwosu as members.

According to the report, the affected Lawmakers were suspended indefinitely for acts considered to cause disrepute on the integrity as legislators and for allegedly inciting other members against the house leadership.

Another factor why they were sent on leave, this newspaper gathered, was for a planned impeachment on the Speaker which was foiled on the process.

However, the committee report informed that on the cause of their investigation, the embattled members showed remorse of their offense and asked for forgiveness.

Also, they pledged to be of good conduct without going back to same behavior that earned them the suspension.

Other Members who made remarks commended the House Leadership and the Committee for being considerate in lifting the suspension.