Imo Assembly Backs Deputy Speaker’s Motion Seeking Paternity Leave For Male Officers In Imo Public Civil Service 

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have unanimously moved for the introduction of 14 working days paternity leave for all male workers in the Imo State Public/Civil Service.

This was even as the motion asked for the approval of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to direct the Head of Service of the State to issue a circular to that effect.

The decision was part of the resolution from the motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, and duly seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, on Thursday, February 20, 2025 plenary session.

Iwuanyanwu, while moving the motion, said the leave, if approved, would boost morale and foster family cohesion and stability while increasing productivity.

He stated that the Federal Government, through the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasede Yemi-Esan, on the 25th of November, 2022, issued a circular approving paternity leave in the public service of the federation.

The Deputy Speaker also noted that the circular approved 14 working days for a serving male officer whose spouse delivers a baby, while observing that some states have issued similar circulars approving same for male officers in their states.

Of important note, Iwuanyanwu averred that the leave would be observed once in two years and just for four children.

He therefore prayed the House to urge the governor to approve the introduction of 14 working days paternity leave in the state civil service and subsequently direct the Head of Service of the State to issue a circular to that effect.

Adding, he opined, that the paternity leave was already popular abroad and would help tailor our consciousness to progressive patterns.

Supporting the motion, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri said it was borne out of necessity, adding that it will ensure equity for federal and State Civil Servants.

Nwaneri added that it would encourage family bonding and support for the new mother while helping the father to give the needed attention to his family.

He submitted that paternity leave will also help to avoid marital discord and encourage responsible fatherhood.

Contributing the Majority Leader, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West) added that couples who successfully have a baby should be given the opportunity to bond and ease some of the post partum stress on the mothers.

Similarly, other contributors to the motion, Honorables Chisom Ojukwu, Ernest Udeze, commended the Deputy Speaker for the thought out motion, stressing that it deserves a standing ovation as it intends to restore mutuality, care and love among the husband, wife, and their new babies.