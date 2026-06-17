Spread the love

Oguta Lawmaker, Nwosu Expresses Worry Over Worsening Insecurity On Izombe-Ejemekwuru-Ogbaku-Umuofo-Awa Road

..As Imo Assembly Directs CP To Deploy Personnel To Abandoned Izombe Police Station

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly has taken decisive steps to address the worsening security situation along the Izombe–Ejemekwuru–Ogbaku Road and Umuofo Awa Road following a motion sponsored by the member representing Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Engr. Gilbert Nwosu.

The motion, which received overwhelming support from lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, highlighted the alarming rise in kidnappings, armed robbery attacks, and other violent crimes allegedly perpetrated by suspected bandits and criminal elements operating along the strategic roads.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Nwosu lamented that residents, traders, commuters, and business operators in the affected communities now live in constant fear due to the activities of criminal gangs who have virtually taken over the roads.

According to him, the Izombe-Ejemekwuru-Ogbaku Road and Umuofo Awa Road remain vital economic corridors connecting several communities within Oguta and adjoining local government areas, yet have become notorious hotspots for kidnappings and violent attacks.

The lawmaker noted that the deteriorating security situation has not only endangered lives but has also negatively impacted economic and social activities within the affected communities.

He expressed concern that despite the existence of the Izombe Police Station, the facility remains largely abandoned and lacks adequate personnel and operational logistics to effectively tackle the growing security threats in the area.

Hon. Nwosu disclosed that several innocent citizens have been abducted, assaulted, and dispossessed of their valuables by criminal elements operating openly on the roads.

He further revealed that the activities of the kidnappers have become so brazen that they now operate in broad daylight, firing gunshots and terrorizing innocent travelers without fear of resistance.

In one particularly disturbing instance, the Oguta lawmaker recounted how a church was allegedly compelled to sell part of its landed property in order to raise funds for the release of some of its members who had been kidnapped by criminals.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Hon. Nwosu stated that the motion was aimed at awakening the security consciousness of relevant security agencies and compelling immediate action before the situation spirals further out of control.

While commending Governor Hope Uzodimma for his administration’s sustained investment in security, including the provision of operational vehicles and other logistics to security agencies, Nwosu regretted that unscrupulous elements have continued to exploit security gaps to perpetrate crimes in parts of the State.

“His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, has done a lot to support security agencies in the State. However, criminal elements continue to take advantage of certain vulnerabilities to unleash terror on innocent citizens. Urgent intervention has become necessary,” he stated.

Contributing to the debate, the member representing Oru East State Constituency who seconded the motion, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, corroborated the concerns raised by Hon Nwosu, describing the incidents as a daily occurrence.

Nwaneri expressed worry that despite the presence of military checkpoints along parts of the Izombe axis, criminal activities continue unabated.

He questioned why security operatives stationed within the area appear unable to effectively confront the attackers, stressing that residents have continued to suffer immense hardship as a result of the recurring attacks.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the motion unanimously condemned the rising wave of insecurity and called for coordinated action by all security agencies to restore confidence among residents and road users.

Following extensive deliberations, the House resolved to strongly condemn the incessant kidnappings, armed attacks, and other criminal activities occurring along the Izombe–Ejemekwuru–Ogbaku Road and Umuofo Awa Road.

The lawmakers also urged the governor to direct the Commissioner of Police to immediately deploy adequate police personnel and operational logistics to the abandoned Izombe Police Station to strengthen security operations within the affected communities.

In its 3rd resolution, the House called on the Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other relevant security agencies to urgently swing into action, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

In addition, the House urged the State government and security authorities to establish strategic security checkpoints and implement proactive security measures capable of guaranteeing the safety of residents, commuters, and businesses operating within the area.

The motion was co-sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, alongside the Leader, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu, Hon. Uzoma Osuoha, Hon. Kingsley Ozurumba, Hon. Ikenna Ihezuo, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Samuel Osuji, and Hon. Henry Agbasonu.

About The Author