Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF OWERRI NORTH RECEIVES CHIEF DAVID ONYEMANZE OSUAGWU

……….As Awaka Ancient Kingdom Presents Eze Elect!

Following the Death of Late Eze Akujobi Osuagwu last year and the expiration and Conclusion of the final outing rite in his honour, the People of Awaka Ancient Kingdom have presented Chief David Osuagwu as the Eze Elect of the Community.

The Presentation Ceremony which took place at the Orie Uratta the Headquarters of Owerri North Local Government was done by some stakeholders Led by Chris Mbata, others who accompanied them are dancing groups and Youths and Women of the Community.

Receiving the Eze Elect and the stakeholders, the Executive Chairman of Owerri North Local Government, Hon. lucky Abaraonye who was joined by other top Government Functionaries in Owerri North Local Government, thanked the People of Awaka Ancient Kingdom for coming to Perform the normal ritual in the Process of Ezeship Selection and urged them to go about it with Unity of Purpose. He however assured them that he will ensure that their File gets to the appropriate authorities as soon as possible.

The citation of the Eze elect was read by Chief Chris Mbata.The Eze Elect, assured the Community and Members of the Management of the Council that his Reign shall bring Peace and Progress in the Community, he further assured that he will do his best towards ensuring security of Lives and Properties of the people of the Community.

The high point of the event was the Raising of the hand of the Eze Elect by the Council Boss with a cheering ovation, applause and beating of drums.

About The Author