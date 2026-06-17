FORMER MINISTER, OPIAH BAGS SAEREM FELLOWSHIP AWARD

Spread the love

OPIAH BAGS SAEREM FELLOWSHIP AWARD

The Society of Agriculture, Environmental Resources and Management (SAEREM) has nominated the former Minister of State for Education and Imo State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, for its prestigious Fellowship Award.

In a letter jointly signed by the Chairman-In-Council of the organization, Prof. Stephen Ibitoye, and the Secretary General, Dr. Eteyen Nyong, dated June 12, 2026, SAEREM disclosed that the fellowship award was approved by its National Executive Council (NEC) and the Central Organizing Committee (COC) of its 9th Annual International Conference scheduled to hold from November 9 to 13, 2026.

According to the letter, the organization stated:

“We are pleased to inform you of your nomination for the Prestigious Fellowship Award of SAEREM 2026. The National Executive Council (NEC) and the Central Organizing Committee (COC) of the 9th Annual International Conference of Society of Agriculture, Environmental Resources and Management (SAEREM) has graciously approved your nomination.”

The organization further described SAEREM as a peer-reviewed interdisciplinary research-based body committed to advancing discussions and research in areas such as climate change, renewable energy, smart agriculture, environmental resources management, sustainable fisheries, biodiversity conservation, biotechnology and water resources management.

As part of the conference activities, Rt. Hon. Opiah is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 9th Annual International Conference which will hold at the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education.

The conference will focus on the theme: “Climate Smart Agriculture Management (CSAM), Greenhouse Gases (GHGs), Deforestation, Livestock Development and Environmental Sustainability.”

The nomination is widely seen as recognition of Opiah’s contributions to public service, environmental sustainability advocacy and national development.

As an environmental advocate, Opiah has consistently campaigned against environmental degradation, particularly the devastating effects of oil exploration activities on host communities.

Over the years, he has repeatedly raised concerns over the perceived neglect and inadequate response of oil companies to the suffering of communities affected by oil spills, gas flaring and other environmentally harmful exploration activities.

His advocacy has continued to draw attention to the urgent need for environmental justice, sustainable development and stronger protection for oil-producing communities, especially in the Niger Delta region.

About The Author