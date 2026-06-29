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A LIFE POURED OUT IN THE SERVICE OF GOD AND HUMANITY: CELEBRATING ARCHBISHOP ANTHONY J. V. OBINNA AT 80

By Rev Fr Benedict C.C. Amuchie

Email: benamuchie@gmail.com

There are men who merely pass through history, and there are those whose lives become history. There are priests who faithfully serve the altar, and there are shepherds whose lives become enduring testimonies of God’s grace, wisdom, courage, and unwavering commitment to the Gospel. Archbishop Anthony John Valentine (Chiedozie) Obinna belongs to the latter category.

As the Archbishop Emeritus of Owerri Archdiocese celebrates his 80th birthday, the Church, the academic community, and society at large have every reason to thank the Almighty God for the priceless gift of a man whose life has been dedicated to the service of God and humanity. Eight decades of divine favour, over five decades of priestly ministry, and more than three decades of episcopal leadership testify to the faithfulness of God. Indeed, the words of the Psalmist readily come to mind: “The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree; they shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon… They shall still bear fruit in old age” (Psalm 92:12-14).

Born on 26 June 1946 to Pa Michael Obinna and Mrs. Grace Obinna of Umuocham, Emekuku, Anthony was the fifth son and seventh child of a deeply Christian family. Baptised Anthony John on 29 June 1946 and later confirmed with the name Valentine, the young Chiedozie was born into a home where discipline, integrity, education, and fear of God were daily virtues rather than mere slogans.

His father, affectionately called “Mr. Thorough,” was an accomplished headmaster whose insistence on excellence profoundly shaped the young Anthony. The philosopher Aristotle once observed that “Excellence is not an act but a habit.” Those who have encountered Archbishop Obinna over the years would readily testify that thoroughness, discipline, punctuality, and excellence have remained defining features of his personality. These virtues were planted in childhood and blossomed remarkably throughout his priestly and episcopal life.

The seed of his priestly vocation appeared to have been divinely planted long before he recognised it. When Bishop Joseph Brendan Whelan visited the Obinna family shortly after assuming office as Bishop of Owerri, he prayed that one of the family’s sons would become a priest. Unknown to everyone present, God had already chosen the young Anthony. As Scripture reminds us, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I consecrated you” (Jeremiah 1:5).

In 1960, Anthony quietly responded to that divine invitation by entering Our Lady of Victory Seminary, Obowo. Remarkably, he had informed no one except by successfully passing the entrance examination. Like the young Samuel who answered God’s call with the words, “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening” (1 Samuel 3:10), the seminarian Anthony embraced the difficult but noble path of priestly formation with humility and determination.

His years at St. Peter Claver Seminary, Okpala, revealed an exceptionally gifted young man whose brilliance was matched by remarkable simplicity. After completing his studies, he returned briefly as a French teacher before proceeding to Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu, for philosophy and theology.

At Bigard, his intellectual gifts became even more evident. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Torch Magazine, one of the Seminary’s most prestigious publications, while simultaneously distinguishing himself as an accomplished choirmaster. Long before he became Archbishop, he was already leading others, not through authority but through talent, discipline, and exemplary character.

His seminary years, however, coincided with one of the darkest chapters in Nigeria’s history; the Nigerian Civil War. While bombs fell and communities were devastated, young Anthony remained steadfast in his vocation. Out of those painful years emerged a priest whose pastoral vision would later combine theological depth with genuine compassion for suffering humanity.

One unforgettable moment came during the episcopal ordination of Bishop Mark Onwuha Unegbu in September 1970. The celebration marked not only the consecration of a new bishop but also the liturgical rebirth of the local Church after the Second Vatican Council and the Civil War. As choirmaster of the Bigard Seminary Choir, Anthony Obinna directed the newly composed Igbo liturgical hymns that reflected the Church’s embrace of authentic African culture within Catholic worship. That historic occasion quietly foreshadowed what would later become one of Archbishop Obinna’s greatest pastoral passions, the inculturation of the Gospel within the rich heritage of the Igbo people.

On 9 April 1972, Anthony Obinna was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Owerri. His ordination represented far more than a personal achievement. It symbolised hope for a local Church struggling to rebuild after the devastating effects of war and the departure of numerous foreign missionaries. Truly, God continued to fulfil His promise: “I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding” (Jeremiah 3:15).

Ordination did not mark the end of his intellectual journey; rather, it opened a new chapter. Equipped with an outstanding theological foundation, Fr. Obinna proceeded to Rome for advanced studies. There he distinguished himself academically, graduating with First Class honours and mastering additional languages, including Greek and Italian.

One remarkable spiritual experience during his years in Rome would profoundly shape his future ministry. In prayer, he perceived a question echoing within him: “What about the Igbo language?” That simple but powerful inspiration eventually blossomed into the internationally acclaimed Odenigbo Lecture Series, an annual intellectual gathering that has enriched discussions on faith, culture, language, history, philosophy, politics, and national development for nearly three decades.

Returning to Nigeria, Fr. Obinna combined pastoral ministry with educational leadership. Whether as Rector of St. Mary’s Seminary, Umuowa, parish priest, Director of Religious Education, or lecturer at Alvan Ikoku College of Education Owerri, he remained convinced that education is one of the most effective instruments for evangelisation and societal transformation.

His years at Alvan Ikoku became particularly remarkable. As lecturer, Head of Department, chaplain, mentor, and formator, he influenced thousands of students whose lives continue to bear testimony to his scholarship, discipline, and fatherly guidance. Even while pursuing academic excellence, he never neglected pastoral charity. Those who knew him during this period remember a priest who combined intellectual rigour with humility, accessibility, and genuine concern for his students and parishioners.

His academic journey later took him to the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he obtained both a Master’s degree and a Doctorate in Religious Studies, specialising in theology, religious education, psychology, and curriculum development. Yet, despite international recognition and academic distinction, his heart remained firmly rooted among his people.

The philosopher Socrates famously stated that “Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” Archbishop Obinna has spent his entire life kindling that flame, in seminaries, universities, parishes, classrooms, conferences, and the pulpit. He has never viewed education merely as the acquisition of certificates but as the formation of character, conscience, and faith.

Indeed, the life of Archbishop Anthony Obinna demonstrates that scholarship and holiness are not opposing realities but complementary gifts. His intellectual accomplishments have always remained at the service of the Gospel, while his pastoral ministry has continually been enriched by sound theology, disciplined scholarship, and profound cultural awareness.

At eighty, Archbishop Obinna remains one of the Church’s finest gifts to Nigeria, a fearless preacher of the Gospel, an accomplished theologian, an outstanding educationist, an advocate of justice, a defender of authentic Igbo values, and a shepherd whose life continually reflects his episcopal motto: “To Serve God and His People.”

His story reminds us that greatness is measured not by titles accumulated but by lives transformed. Like St. Paul, he has fought the good fight, kept the faith, and continues to inspire countless priests, religious, academics, and lay faithful through the quiet eloquence of a life faithfully lived (2 Timothy 4:7).

As he celebrates this remarkable milestone, we thank God for giving the Church a shepherd after His own heart. May the Good Shepherd, whom he has served so faithfully, continue to strengthen him with good health, wisdom, peace, and joy. May his remaining years be filled with divine consolation, and may generations yet unborn continue to draw inspiration from his extraordinary legacy of faith, scholarship, courage, discipline, and selfless service.

Indeed, “Let another praise you, and not your own mouth” (Proverbs 27:2). Today, the Church, the academia, and the entire society rise together to celebrate one of God’s finest servants.

Happy 80th Birthday, Your Grace. Ad multos annos.

Rev. Fr. Ben Amuchie, respected clergyman, distinguished scholar, prolific writer, and seasoned public affairs analyst, offers this reflection in celebration of a remarkable life dedicated to God, the advancement of the Gospel, the promotion of education, and the service of humanity

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