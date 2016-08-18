APC Lawmakers Turn Minority Leaders In Imo Assembly

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

A tinge of drama is being witnessed in the Imo State House of Assembly as Members elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, have now assumed the position of Minority Leaders.

Despite being in the majority fold, the APC members converted themselves to Minority status to enable the House sit for plenary.

Trumpeta observed that for the House to hold plenary in the absence of the PDP members, a Minority Leader must endorse and agree to the commencement of sitting and adjournment.

But on Wednesday, 17th of August, the House in the absence of the PDP members who were reported to have gone to PortHarcourt, Rivers State for the National Convention of the PDP observed plenary. All the members were said not to be present forcing the House to sit with the member from Ideato South, Ikechukwu Amuka acting as the Minority Leader.

When the members met on Thursday, it was the turn of the member representing Oru West, Donatus Onuigwe to also act as Minority Leader necessitating the House proceed with its deliberations.