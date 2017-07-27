Character, good virtues are said to be distinguish features of an individual, so it is for the Assistant Chief Executive Managing Director, Mikes Bakeries Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Vivian Ndudi Ihejieto, a mother of four celebrated her birthday with family, friends and well wishers at her residence recently.

The event witnessed the presence of professionals in the pastry business, as everyone in her neighbourhood identified with her to mark her birthday in style.

In her remark, Mrs. Vivian Ihejieto expressed joy and said that her annual birthday celebration has was to appreciate God for his mercies, love and abundance, she prayed God for his continued blessings “I’d like to thank everyone that honored my invitation, sent me birthday wishes, called me, posted birthday wishes or had good birthday intentions for me. Am truly grateful for everything…I truly appreciate it. God bless you all” she said.

Speaking during the event, the CEO Mike Bakeries Limited and husband to Mrs. Vivian Ihejieto, Mr. Mike Ihejieto described his wife as a supportive and hardworking woman who had made resonant impact in the life of their family, he wished her Long Life and Prosperity and prayed Gods for his abundance blessing upon all her endeavours.

Highpoint of the event was cutting of the birthday cake by the celebrants and family as there were plenty of food and drinks after with.

From Trumpeta Extravaganza anchorman, we wish u LLNP.