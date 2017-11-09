But for the sake of God who saved her life in motor accidents, different stories may have been trailing the auto crash incident a member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Ngozi Obiefule had last weekend.

The vehicle of the lawmaker representing Isu State Constituency was involved in a crash when a diver on top speed lost control hitting a bus before somersaulting on top of her 4WD Jeep truck thereby causing severe damage.

Luckily for the occupants including Hon Obiefule, no one was injured in the incident that occurred last Saturday night.

Recalling God’s mercy on her life, Mrs Obiefule took to her Facebook page to state that “the accident occurred in a split second and the miracle is no one was injured. Most of us believe that a miracle is only when a blind man sees, a cripple walks and the deaf hears. Most times we ignore the daily miracles God rewards us with”.

Recounting previous experiences arising from road accidents she came out unscathed, the woman lawmaker said “I have miraculously escaped unscarthered (sic) from major accidents the first one in 2008 when I somersaulted 6 times in a pathfinder at Asokoro Roundabout, Abuja and a team of Road Safety enroute to Bauchi watched and waited until I landed and rushed me to hospital (their being there was a miracle). Another incident was in 2010 with an Armada Jeep driven by a novice driver who marched (sic) the breaks on having a tire (sic) burst. I was pregnant at this time and again no injury. Am a walking miracle and wonder what have I done to deserve this show of love from my creator. In each accident I have never been afraid my only prayer being Jesus Mercy may help said over and over in my mind” she added. Mrs Obiefule was elected in 2015 to represent Isu State Constituency.