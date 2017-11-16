Imo PDP Crisis: Anyaehie Loses To Ezekwem In Court

An Owerri High Court presided over by Hon Justice Theresa Eberechukwu Chukwuemeka Chikeka yesterday struck a case filed before it by Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie, challenging the position of Chief Charles Ezekwem as Chairman of Imo PDP.

In striking out the suit, the Judge described it as frivolous, unfortunate, and lacks merit.

Chief Anyaehie, had sought the prayer of the court over a matter he brought against Chief Charles Ezekwem over who is the authentic State of PDP between him and Ezekwem.

In a consolidated ruling involving other PDP cases before the Court, from Chief Hilary Odumukwu, Hon Greg Onwuamanam and Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Judge struck out the matter for lack of merit.

It would be recalled that the issue of who is the authentic Chairman of Imo PDP has lingered for months now.

Chief Charles Ezekwem claims he is the authentic Chairman of Imo State PDP elected through due process with the presence of all relevant Government Agencies.

However, Anyaehie therefore approached the Court to determine who is the authentic State Chairman of Imo PDP between him and Ezekwem.