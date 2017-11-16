Despite a deluge of petitions to various Government Agencies, Clergy and Opinion Molders, against the frequent visits of African Presidents to Imo State and unveiling of their statues at the expense of tax payers money, the Governor of the State,Owelle Rochas Okorocha has vowed to complete the unveiling of all the statues already molded in the State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, under this uproar and disturbing tension in Imo State, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is billed to arrive Imo State any time next week to witness the unveiling of his own statue, conferment of Chieftaincy title on him, and receiving of Imo Merit Award.

Sources told Trumpeta that after Akufo-Addo may have left Imo State, making it three Presidents in a row, it would be the turn of other Nigerians to line-up for unveiling of their own statues.

It would be recalled that President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and Ellen Sirleaf of Liberia had all visited and collected their Awards, Chieftaincy titles and their Statues unveiled amidst pump and thunder.

This Newspaper learnt that the visit of the Ghanaian President, Akufo- Addo to Imo State would be tumultuous and celebrated more than that other previous visiting Presidents.

Trumpeta learnt that Akufo-Addo is Okorocha’s bossom friend who frequents Imo State, due to his close relationship with Okorocha, who sources said helped him during his Presidential Campaigns early this year.

This Newspaper learnt that Okorocha will continue to attract foreign Presidents and unveil Statues until he vacates office.

Trumpeta learnt that after Akufo-Addo’s Statue’s unveiling next week that of former President of Nigeria, late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe would follow, then that of former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme and others.

Meanwhile, Okorocha’s latest fad of unveiling Statues has attracted a lot of comments across Africa, as many believe that it is a waste of scarce resources for a State that owes its workers and pensioners.

But in swift reaction, Okorocha’s media office insists that all the visits and unveilings are private outings sponsored by Rochas Foundation.

But what many ask is, why would an elected officer spend man-hours on private Foundation, than face his official responsibilities, even as he is accused of using State apparatus to honour visiting Presidents of other African countries