CMO Honours Mejuobi, Denco As Ezinwanne Of Zone 7 Owerri Archdiocese

The zone 7 unit of the Catholic Men Organization, CMO, of the Owerri Archdiocese, on Saturday December 3, 2017, honored the worthy Catholics of the area at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Parish, Umuagwo Ohaji.

Among those honored were Messrs Hilary Mejuobi and Damian Duru, (Denco), the event was presided over by the Parish Priest of the of the Parish and Vicar of zone 7 comprising parishes in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

Hilary Mejuobi, father of Trumpeta Co-publisher and Deputy Editor-In-Chief, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, (KSJ), was honored with Ezinnwanne CMO of zone 7, of the Archdiocese.