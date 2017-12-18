Rapido Boss Nneji, Urges Imo Youths to Shun Election Thuggery

By Uchenna Eneogwe

As 2019 Imo electioneering draws closer, trails of fear engulfs parents and guidance over the involvement of youths who are described as the leaders of tomorrow in election thuggery which exposes them to untold dangers, hence the ABC Transport boss, Frank Nneji has admonished youths to desist from such act, saying it draws untimely death upon its victim.

Describing youths as the heart of a nation, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain said an enabling environment should be created for youths for futuristic built adding that if youths are left out in nurturing their potentials for the betterment of the nation and Imo, things would fall apart.

Frank Nneji while speaking with news men shortly after the Owerri Zonal Youth Summit organised by Ohaneze Youth Council (OYC) at City Global Hotel, recently, enjoined Imo youths to live up to their expectations.

Frowning at the high level of political apathy exhibited, Nneji who is also the chairman, Rapido Ventures Ltd urged Imo youths to involve fully in politicking and thus endeavour getting their Voters cards as 2019 Imo election draws closer. This according to him , enables the youths to vote for their true representative.

He however urged Imo Youths to summon courage in contesting political positions adding that it is a taste of true democracy and exercise of franchise.

“I believe in our youths. They should remain focused. We need an enabling environment for our youths to survive and thus be successful. If Imo State is made conducive, our youths will steer to the zenith”

Speaking on the Igbos and the need to formalise their innovations, Nneji said igbos are the most innovative in the world adding that no matter the innovative thoughts of a Chinese, it can’t be compared with that of an Igbo.

Narrowing it down to Imo, the Rapido ventures Ltd chairman said the Igbo master plan for good governance in Imo include human capital development program which enables free access to high quality education that empower with skills for entrepreneurship, development of youth sports academies that creates centre for excellence and host of other plans.