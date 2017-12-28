ANDREW AMAECHI BAGS 2017 OUTSTANDING IMO YOUTH ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

By Onyekachi Eze

The office of the Special Adviser to Imo State Government on youth affairs has bestowed on Andrew O. Amaechi with the 2017 outstanding Imo youth entrepreneur award.

This heralded the first Imo youth Annual lecture series/awards 2017 tagged ” Building an ideal Imo Youth” which was held at the Imo youth center Owerri, on December 12, 2017.

According to Governor Rochas Okorocha’s SA on youth affairs, Comrade Kenneth Emelu, it was the first of it’s kind in the history of Imo State where over 30 youth structures in the State came together to honor exceptional Imo sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in their areas of specialties.

Receiving the award from the Deputy Chief Of Staff Operations to Imo State Government/Chairman Bureau for Lands, Survey, Housing and Urban Development, Hon Engr Uju Kingsley Chima, Andrew Onyedikachi Amaechi appreciated Imo State Government and by extension the youths for finding him worthy of the award.

He admonished the youths to have a parallel shift of thinking, be focused in life and never to be distracted by frivolities.

The Real Estate Developer and Young Entrepreneur further revealed that he was nobody in the past, but struggled his way to self reliance through perseverance and faith in God. Hence, challenged them to draw scale of preference and work towards that, other than rely on Government for their survival.

Furthermore, the Ahiazu Mbaise born philanthropist retorted that their future is in their hands and not on the Government, even though he affirmed that the Government on it’s own has a major role to play in the creation of jobs and sustainable means of livelihood.

Andrew Amaechi however promised to uphold the moral and social qualities which earned him the award among others.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that in an event commemorating Imo at 40 in 2016, Andrew was honored as the best Entrepreneur of the year at Concord Hotel Owerri. Similarly, on July 2017, this Obodo Ahiara indigene of Ahiazu Mbaise was honored by the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Ahiazu Mbaise chapter as “Icon of youth Development”.

Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that although Andrew has not made it public if he has any political ambition come 2019, he has been receiving calls and endorsements from all sector following his overwhelming contributions to the youth development and in the promotion of humanity.