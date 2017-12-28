2019 Guber: Owerri Zone APC Plans Ambush For Okorocha Over Choice of Successor

In a bid to present a common front for the emergence of an Owerri zone person as Governor of Imo State in 2019 under APC banner, the zonal caucus of the party is planning how to ensure that the incumbent, Owelle Rochas Okorocha picks their own person.

This was part of a resolution, the LGA Chairmen of the party and zonal leaders, it was learnt reached at a recent gathering.

Trumpeta learnt that at a Christmas party held for the nine LGA party Chairmen of APC at the home of the Board of Trustee member of APC and the Executive Director of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, Hon Jasper Azuatalam, the issue of Owerri zone for governorship under APC gained prominent attention.

Speculation in the political hemisphere has it that governor Rochas Okorocha may be disposed to backing his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, run for governorship, thereby foreclosing chances of Owerri zone in 2019. Nwosu is from Orlu zone, the same zone with the incumbent who will be spending two tenures at the expiration of his term in 2019.

At the brief parley held last week, the highlight was the decision to encourage the party leaders to keep faith in the ruling APC both at State and Federal levels and thinker for a way forward for Owerri zone Agenda come 2019.

While narrating his story on how he started as an activist and landed into politics, Azuatalam was alleged to have stated that he will lead the delegation of all APC leaders in Owerri zone to governor Okorocha and party leaders of the APC in Imo State to plead for a support to credible aspirants from Owerri zone in APC.

Trumpeta further gathered that there was a resolution to support an Owerri man come 2019 and second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to actualize Igbo Presidency in the near future