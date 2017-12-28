Imolites Groan Over Fuel Scarcity, High Cost of Transport, NLC May Strike

By Orji Sampson/ Okey Alozie

The untold hardship Imolites and Nigerians all over have been experiencing during this yuletide period may have reached alarming rate as some have continued to blame the rescue mission government and that of President Buhari for their ordeal.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta citizens of the state who are still finding it hard to recover from being displaced from their shops and stopped from making a living with Keke riding have continued to blame Rochas Okorocha’s government and President Buhari for their predicament accusing them of not considering the plight of the common man before making policies, which some say, have worsened their situation.

Some of the motorists who were beneficiaries of the Taximo given out by the rescue mission government have been lamenting the hardship and difficulty they are passing through to get petrol for their vehicle as well as convince their passengers to patronize them at exorbitant prices so they can make profit.

The commuters on the other hand were not left out as many were compelled to pay through their nose in other to move from one location to another owing to the fuel scarcity that compelled the dealers to sale between 200 to 280 per litre.

Those who barred their mind on the issue condemned the dealers’ actions to increase the prize of premium motor spirit PMS, otherwise known as petrol, crying out to the Federal and State government to try and remedy the ugly situation.

It could be recalled that just before the Christmas activities commenced, the cold war between the Federal government and the oil marketers including Tanker drivers got to its pinnacle which culminated in the increase of fuel (petrol) price and the increase of transport fares.

Trumpeta gathered that the marketers in Owerri have been selling at different rates even as one of the newly opened filling stations, AA Rano on Onitsha road by Egbeada Housing Estate owned by an Hausa man maintains the normal prize of N145,00, one wonders why and how other owned by Igbo’s have insisted on selling at 240 to 300.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Labour Congress may commence strike action any moment from now following price increase of petroleum product and high cost of living.

Our source revealed that the leadership of NLC met secretly last week over this issue and right now plans have been concluded to down tool by the workers.

Apart from the high cost of goods and services that made the civil servants to raise alarm, another issue that made them to raise eyebrows is the bailout fund and Paris money which state governors have received and refused to use to pay workers salaries and pension.

In Imo State, information revealed that governor Okorocha has received another N7billion naira in addition to the previous billions he collected and yet he has not cleared workers accumulated salaries and that of pension.

Despite all appeals made by Nigerian Labour Congress, Imo State wing, Imo government continues to withhold people’s salaries and pension. Based on this, NLC from all indication has concluded arrangements to shut down ministries and parastatals to drive home its demand.

Some of the workers who spoke to our reporter in Owerri expressed disappointment on the side of government for not considering it necessary to pay all salaries and pension this time.

According to our source, Governor Rochas Okorocha is planning to go for another verification before paying the retired workers who are facing serious hardship in their various homes.

Many workers were unable to travel for Christmas celebration due to cash trap coupled with bad governance in Imo.

This paper gathered that the state government is panicking over the intending strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC.