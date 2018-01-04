I Am APGA FOR LIFE-BARRISTER ANUMUDU

All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship hopeful Barrister Humphrey Anumudu has declared that whether win or lose that he is APGA for life.

Addressing Local Government Chairmen, women leaders, secretaries, youth leaders and their ward counterparts from Orlu zone at the party secretariat at Egbu road Owerri yesterday, Barrister Anumudu explained that his decision to join APGA is to help other well meaning Nigerians in the party to strengthen it for a brighter future.

Anumudu chronicled his past political experience which included ceding the 1998 PDP Governorship ticket to an Orlu indigene in the interest of fairness and equity and appealed to the people of the zone to reciprocate that gesture.

He made it clear that the surest way of APGA clinching the 2019 Imo Governorship is by fielding credible and experienced candidate who will be acceptable to the generality of Imo people. And pleaded with the people from Orlu zone to be meticulous in their choice as the major determinants in the current political permutation.

On the need to empower Imo Indigenes especially those at the grassroot, Anumudu said that though his foundation has been involved in free interest loan for Imo citizens in the past four years, but urged members of APGA to show more interest in the loan scheme by visiting the foundation to fulfill all righteousness. And used the occasion to wish APGA leaders happy New Year.

Information available to Trumpeta Newspaper has it that Barrister Anumudu will in the same vein host Okigwe zone today at the APGA state secretariat by 10.am.