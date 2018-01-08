By Uchenna Eneogwe/Stevenie Michaels

It was indeed a new year with grand style for persons with disability in Imo State as the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) Kpakpando Foundation, Senator Osita Izunaso ones again extended his hands of philanthropy to them by giving out cash, relief and empowerment equipments in celebration of a prosperous new year.

The empowerment equipments distributed by Senator Izunaso include: Clutches, Wheel Chairs, Generating Sets, Grinding machines, Sewing Machines, Rice and other well to do materials.

Addressing persons with disability in his Owerri residence shortly after the event which took place on 4th January, 2018, Senator Izunaso said Kpakpando Foundation has set a pace in helping the physically challenged persons and the less privileged in the society, hence celebrating yet another prosperous new year with persons with disability in Imo State, adding that Kpakpando Foundation has been in this gesture for 12 years, hence it’s staff and members must grow with it.

He however noted that this year, an Owerri office will be opened for Kpakpando Foundation, hence urging all beneficiaries who was trained through the foundation’s Scholarship scheme to make avail their curriculum Vitae (CV) for employment.

Describing the physically challenged persons as special breed, Senator Izunaso maintained that soon a bill will be made for the inclusiveness of persons with disability in Government and other political positions, adding that their right of Franchise stands like every other person in the society.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Kingsley Ufere who commended the doggedness of Senator Izunaso in ensuring the well to be of persons with disability in the State and society said, Izunaso through his Kpakpando Foundation has restored hope to the disabled, adding that his words of admonishment and encouragements has put smile on the faces of the less privileged.

Speaking further, the coordinator, Kpakpando Foundation, Comrade Jaja who maintained that the only love persons with disability in Imo State can show to Kpakpando Foundation is to remain obedient and patient adding that empowerment of the physically challenged persons in Imo by Kpakpando Foundation has been on for 12 years.

He however commended the giant strides of Senator Izunaso in ensuring the well being of persons with disability in Imo and society at large, enjoining all to key into the trends of Senator Izunaso.