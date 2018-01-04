Top Shots To Shape Imo

The year 2017 has come and gone. Now, Imo people are into 2018, and the year happens to fall into a period that political activities will take over the landscape of the State.

As at today, the major question everywhere is on who succeeds the out-going of Imo State; Chief Rochas Okorocha?

Although politicians have a lot of roles to play in this particular venture, other parts of the State’s sector have contributions also to make on how Imo State takes shape in 2018.

Among these personalities is a former Governor of the State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, who has made his intention known that he wants to run for Governor in 2018, to correct the wrongs of the incumbent.

Ohakim is a factor who nobody can push aside in Imo State as 2018 matures.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2015 election. Ihedioha gave Okorocha a big scare to the extent that the race had to take a supplementary shape to settle the scores.

Ihedioha has made it clear that he will run again in 2019 and therefore has oiled his political machine to face the battle ahead.

This former top Lawmaker is bound to be one of those to shape Imo politics as 2018 commences with political intregues and night movements.

Chief Okey Eze is one of the major financiers of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Imo State.

This politician has not only indicated interest to govern Imo State next year, but has made a donation of Buses to the party to carry out the leg-work of the project.

From all indications, Eze is one of those to watch in 2018. The man fights tenaciously and the likes of Captain Emma Ihenacho will not forget the Mbaise born Business guru in a short time.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is not contesting for any position in 2019, but the political Iroko will always be at the centre of the fray to determine things, especially in his party, PDP.

The Ikeduru LGA born political Elephant is one of those championing an Owerri Governorship in their life time. Whether that would be actualized is still for reality to predict.

Therefore, Iwuanyanwu is a factor in Imo politics and makes or mars situations for young politicians.

Sir Jude Ejiogu is a former Secretary to Imo State Government. The former Banker from Emekuku Owerri North LGA, has flooded his compound with branded campaign Buses, making his plunge into the Governorship waters of Imo State a reality than rumour.

Ejiogu has become a man of himself and has since left the apron strings of his former Boss, Rochas Okorocha and is now charting his on cause.

Whether anybody likes it or not, you take Ejiogu for granted in the shape of things in Imo State in 2018 at your own peril.

Prince Eze Madumere is Gov Rochas Okorocha’s Deputy, who has recently realized that he has all it takes to lead Imo in 2018, but has be patiently waiting for his Boss to him the green sign to take off his campaigns.

But having waited for Godot, to no avail, sources say the Prince from Mbaitoli LGA may take the Bulls by the Horn and call a spade by its name soon.

Therefore, Prince Madumere remains one of those to shape Imo in 2018 and beyond.

Bishop Anthony Obinna is a Clergy with an eye on who governors Imo State at all times. In 2011 he played a major role in enthroning Okorocha as Governor.

With his massive followers as the Arch Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Bishop Obinna can dethrone a Governor.

However, fillers are that the Emekuku born man of God is disappointed with what is happening in Imo State now in the name of Governance, especially his Owerri clan that has suffered brutal economic suffocation in the hands of Okorocha with the demolition of markets in the metropolitan town.

No gain saying the obvious that Bishop Obinna will make inputs on how Imo shapes in the political days ahead.

Chief Frank Nneji, a Boadroom guru and entrepreneur, has suddenly joined the shark infested waters of politics. The ABC Transport owner is rumoured to working to occupy Douglas House in 2019.

The recluse has began to show his face at various occasions, an indication that he is among those to shape Imo landscape in 2018.

Bishop Maxwell Korie is the General Oversear of Lifeline Assembly Church Worldwide.

The out spoken Clergy, who controls a mammoth crowd of followers has joined the fiery group of those speaking against poverty and suffering in the land.

With the number of worshippers in his church who listen to him every day, whoever says the Bishop has nothing to contribute on how Imo State shapes in 2018 is day-dreaming.

Chief Uche Nwosu, the son-inlaw to Gov Okorocha, and his Chief of Staff has remained a constant matter in Imo State, since the rumours filtered out that his father inlaw wants to leave him behind as his successor in 2019.

The youthful Uche Nwosu has suddenly grown old due to over burden of leadership entrusted to him by the father of his wife who sees him as the only living being that can protect his back.

With this load on his young shoulders, the likeable Nwosu has been on the radar of Imo populace, following the over-bearing circumstances that has propelled him unto Imo political pinnacle.

Uche Nwosu remains a factor until the issue of Imo Governorship is sorted out one way or the other.

Suddenly, a certain Dr Linus Okorie has hugged the limelight to the bewilderment of Imo crowd. The youthful Governorship Aspirant from Oguta LGA has joined the league of those to shape Imo State in 2018.

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has remained a factor in Imo politics since 2007 and will remain also in 2018.

The Ishiebu, Isiala Mbano born business mogul is in the race once more to Governor Imo State. His ambition is already causing ripples at various quarters.

Araraume is one of those to shape Imo State come 2019.

The main oracle, His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha is at the centre of those to shape Imo.

Already, whether in good or bad, Okorocha has re-written the history of Imo State, which leads a lot of the citizens to lay political ambush for the Ogboko, Ideato South LGA born.

Whether Okorocha will succeed in leaving Imo State the way he envisages would be seen soon, which will be the climax of the shape of things in Imo State.