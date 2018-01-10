By Okey Alozie

The story Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha’s Successor is gradually gathering momentum in Imo State. Now many have demanded that it is more rightful for the Governor to unveil a woman from either of the zones to succeed him instead of a man.

During a Stakeholders meeting held recently in Government House Owerri many notable politicians want the Governor to strategize and unveil a female politician for the rescue mission to continue in power. Commissioner Joy Mbawuike from Isiala Mbano LGA spoke in support of female Governor in 2019 during the visit of Okigwe zone stakeholders to Governor Rochas Okorocha in his home town Ogboko, Ideato South LGA. She hinted that women are more prudent than men. Dr (Mrs) Uche Ejiogu who represents Ihitteuboma in the state House of Assembly made special case for Imo women as she told Governor Okorocha emphatically that women are more sincere in politics than men. She appealed to the Governor to look into their matter and do something.

The Governor who listened to what the women said considered it necessary to make a “U” turn to reciprocate the good gesture of the women who according to him voted massively in 2011 and 2015 elections.

The Governor accepted to break the Jinx and vowed that only a candidate from the rescue mission family will win in 2019.

The Governor told Okigwe people that he has lined up those politicians that will liberate the zone in 2019, adding that Araraume group belongs to APC but not rescue mission family.

He anointed Hon Emeka Okoronkwo for Okigwe State constituency, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri for Senate and Mrs Uche Ejiogu for second term.

Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly Rt Hon Acho Ihim promised that his people will always remain loyal to the rescue mission administration.