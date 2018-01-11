Hon Chucks Ololo, has made the list of Federal Board Member of Federal Institute for Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO).

Ololo is a brother inlaw to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. He is married to Okorocha’s younger sister Ogechi, who made the news recently when she was appointed the Commissioner for Happiness in Imo State, by her elder brother.

Chief Ololo who recently was rumoured to be among those to be picked by Okorocha to succeed him in 2019, was a former Transition Commission Chairman of Owerri North LGA, before he resigned to pick the ticket to run for Owerri Federal constituency election under the platform of All Progressive Congress APC. The latest appointment has once again raised the issue of nepotism in the administration of Governor Okorocha who loves to dish out month-watering appointments to his relations.

The Chief of Staff, Government House Owerri, Chief Uche Nwosu is married to Okorocha’s first Daughter.

The only single Ministerial slot for Imo State went to Okorocha’s inlaw, Prof Tony Anwuka, whose son is married to Okorocha’s second daughter.

The Governor’s younger sister, Ogechi has been an appointee of the Governor since 2011 he became Governor, and was recently elevated to the position of Commissioner with the Portfolio of Ministry of Happiness.

One of the Governors daughter was some time last year appointed a member of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, River State. Although the Governor later said he had counseled the daughter to drop the position.

Ololo’s latest appointment has raised dust among members of APC in Imo State, and Okorocha’s loyalists.

Most of them who spoke to this Newspaper said they were shocked to see Chucks Ololo’s name as a member of Board of a Federal Parastatal, after he had held various positions in the State to the detriment of long-suffering APC members who have remained loyal to Okorocha with promises of appointment dangled at them to no avail.

“We thought Okorocha has changed with the elections approaching. No problem. When the time comes his family only members and relations will work for APC and vote for his successor” Trumpeta was told.