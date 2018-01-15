Iwuanyanwu Foundation Teams-up with CBN To Train Entrepreneurs in February

The Iwuanyanwu Foundation in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria – CBN has embarked on a three month Entrepreneurship Development and Vocational Training Programme for unemployed citizens of Nigeria.

The Programme will commence on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Oriental Plaza Glass House, Ugwu Orji, Owerri.

The programme covers the following Power and Energy (Inverters and Solar Installations), Agro-Allied (Vet Med, Poultry and Fishery), Film & Photography, Interlocking/Scredding, Computer Repairs, ICT, GSM and Recharge Card Printing.

Others include Construction and Building Technology (Paint-Making, Interior and Exterior Decorations), Automobile, Fashion Designing, Ankara Shoes and Bags, Bead Making, Cosmetology (Air refresher, liquid soap, perfumes, Detergent, etc), Food Processing and Preservation(Baking, Confectionaries and Catering Services- Cake, Shops, Meat Pie).

A release from the Programme Organizers advises all interested candidates to obtain the Application forms at the Glass House Ugwu-orji, Owerri from Monday through Friday daily from eight in the morning to five in the evening. The release says entry closes on Friday January 26th, 2018.

It advises philanthropists and community leaders to take advantage of the programme to assist unemployed youth in their areas to acquire specialized skills in any of their chosen vocations to enable them to be self employed.

It says that participants will be issued Certificate of Merit at the end of the course which will enable them source take-off fund for their entrepreneurial ventures from the government agencies or the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It says for further enquires, the following numbers should be called 07036593046, 08140076091.