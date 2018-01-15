NAIRA RAIN, AS VALDIKAM GLOBAL RESOURCES BOSS, OBINNA MARRIES HEARTTHROB IN ABIA

By Onyekachi Eze

Joy, bliss and glitz rented the air on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Aba in Abia State, Nigeria as Obinna Valentine Odika performed the traditional marital rites of his heartthrob, former Miss. Chinenye Promise Mark.

The groom is the proud owner and CEO of Valdikam Global Resources Limited, located at Naze, Owerri, the Imo State capital. Producers of Valdik table water, Dispensers, yoghurt, energy drinks, assorted wine and other products.

His friends call him “DEGAME”, “Chief Akupuruome 1 of Mgbidi “, a humanist and an Indonesian based business magnet.

However, the joining of these two love birds as husband and wife in a traditional marriage system (igba nkwu) could as well be attributed as pomp and funfair. This is because families, friends and associates of this young entrepreneur added glamour to the marital process.

Money in all denomination and currencies rained during the igba nkwu ceremony as Trumpeta Newspaper was reliably informed that the Oru West born son has paid his dues by honouring friends from Nigeria and beyond.

Handing over their daughter’s hand in marriage, the parents of the bride prayed for unity, understanding, fruits of the womb and longevity on Obinna and Chinenye.

Some of the guests who spoke with Trumpeta Correspondent enjoined the young couple to build their home on God’s love and to tolerate each other at all times.

Meanwhile, Obinna, popularly known as DEGAME thanked God for making the occasion a huge success. He seized the opportunity to acknowledge the presence of his guests who converged from all walks of life, only to celebrate with them. He prayed that God should honor them as they have honored his traditional marriage ceremony.

Speaking on the choice of his wife, Obinna Odika revealed that his heartthrob possesses the qualities needed in every wife. He disclosed that Chinenye is endowed with the rare attributes every man dreams of his wife, hence prayed that God should bless other bachelors with such a Godly, homely and adorable wife.

“My joy is now complete with Chinenye by my side. In fact, God specially created her for me and endowed her with the basic attributes needed by every man. I give God the glory”, the elated Obinna Odika asserted.