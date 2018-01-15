Chief Chimazuru Nnadi-Oforgu, popularly known as Oblong, a renowned social critic and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State has predicted a socio-political calamity for Imolites if the state governor, Rochas Anayo Okorocha succeeds in foisting his successor come 2019.

Oblong who raised his alarm in an exclusive interview with Saturday Nigerian Horn in Owerrri on last week opined that the entire Imolites and political parties in the state should do everything humanly possible with the help of their PVCs to ensure that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state is shown the way out in 2019.

According to the reputable Social Media guru, Okorocha who he said has basically mis-administered the state as well as stepped on the toes of the people would be ready to stake all to ensure that someone who will cover his tracks succeeds him.

“Rochas is not a spring chicken. He knows what he is doing. He has a lot to hide and he knows that if an unfriendly person gets into power, it could pose big problems for him because he has basically stepped on a lot of toes.

“He has mis-administered the state to a certain level where he might find himself being litigated against when he leaves power. So I think he is going to do everything in his power so as install somebody to cover his tracks.

“So what I will like Imolites to consider is not only the fact that the governor is planning to install his in-law as alleged. What they should also be looking at is that, after the governor ruled us good or bad for 8 years, are they now going to allow him install his first daughter as the first lady of the state so he can continue to rule over us by proxy afresh?. If that happens, Imolites will be doomed.” Oblong said.

Nnadi-Oforgu, a maverick activist finally advised Imolites especially the youths to eschew what he described as chicken change money politics as it doesn’t benefit them in the long run adding that they should be able to look at the credibility and experience of the candidates before electing them into offices.

“What I expect from Imolites in 2018 is to sit down and reflect, to think and say to themselves; what do we want? What kind of candidate do we want? How can we use our PVCs to install who we want? What party do we think is best to use as a platform to install the governor that we want?

“I think it is time for them to sit down and devise means to actually achieve the election into power of the government that they want and not allow one to be imposed on them.” He advised.

Asked if he has any ambition for 2019, the astute politician availed, “Yes of course, very much so. I intend to put myself forward to serve my people as the Federal Representative for Owerri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly come 2019 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have very vast experience by way of being close to government over the years in Abuja. My personal business experience, my experience in activism and my human resource management skills also put me in better stead.

“More so, I am internationally exposed having lived abroad for long and understanding how things work in greater nations. I have seen most of it all and done most of it all and there is no serious political actor in Imo state that I’m not conversant and familiar with.

“A lot of people can attest, based on my personal and business relationships with them over the years, to my abilities and capabilities, my people know that their Duruebube is the best choice to represent Owerri Federal Constituency come 2019.” He said.