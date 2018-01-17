By Okey Alozie.

More trouble seems to be on the way for non Rescue Mission members in All Progressive Congress (APC) Imo State chapter as Governor Rochas Okorocha has created over 300 vacancies for politicians loyal to him to occupy with immediate effect.

The picture of what the Governor intends to do in 2019 became clearer to Imolites Tuesday 16th of January 2018 at International Conference Centre Owerri when he addressed Stakeholders of the 27 local government areas of the State on the way forward for APC in 2019 General election and beyond.

He started by telling the party faithful that this year is full of great expectations to those that believe in him, adding that there are many challenges that he must solve this year for him to consolidate power starting from security and reorganization of the party from the Ward level, Local Government, to State.

According to him only his tribe and lineage must be in the strategic positions for things to work well for him and Imolites.

In his words, “election is now before us; peace must be made at all cost. We have to strategize for our tribe only to remain in power and continue for a very long time both in the State and the National”. Okorocha hinted.

He submitted that those who kill, steal and destroy are devilish and can never be member of his tribe. He further condemned oath-taking which is being administered by a particular political group in APC and asked those that take part in such act to turn a new leaf before they meet their destruction soon.

The Governor also revealed that the mock primaries in APC will start any moment from now for his tribe to bring out the best candidates that will bear the flag of APC in all the elections in Imo, adding that all the aspirants must go for political endorsement from 16 leaders from each Local Government Area of the State.

He disclosed that Ward Executives, CGC members, LGA party Chairmen and other party leaders must give clearance before any aspirant will be generally accepted in the party.

He also disclosed that his political lineage in Imo has chosen President Mohammadu Buhari as President in 2019. “A vote for Buhari is a vote that will make him President in 2019.

He announced that Mr. President will visit Imo to commission a lot of projects in March and after that visit a lot of things will be unveiled. Okoro boasted, “Nobody can wrestle power out of the rescue mission group” Okorocha said.