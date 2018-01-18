By Okey Alozie

The long awaited election among Imo Traditional Rulers on who the Number Monarch in Imo has come and gone on Thursday 17th of January 2018 in Owerri Imo State.

At the end of the exercise 81 delegates voted for the 3 top contenders of the chairmanship position of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers otherwise known as Eze Imo.

The returning officer Rev Father Professor Jerome called out the 3 contenders and warned against any irregularity in the election. Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri scored 59 votes to retain his position as Eze Imo.

Eze Chidume Okoro came second with 19 votes while Eze Oliver Ohanwe who got disappointed by the delegates got only 3 votes.

Father Jerome declared Ohiri the winner and jubilation was everywhere at the Eze’s Imo Palace.

Eze Ohiri thanked the delegates for voting him back to power and promised to do better this time around.

Chidume Okoro initially complained of intimidation and harassment of the delegates. Eze Ohanwe who got disappointed in the whole arrangement cried out on imposition and fraud which he said marred the election.

According to him some Monarchs were locked up at the Eze Imo Palace coupled with money which exchanged hands to loyal Traditional Rulers to vote against their wish.

He further disclosed that there was no vacant in the first place since Eze Ohiri refused to leave the Eze Imo Seat.

He also revealed that the Eze Imo position is not supposed to be a do or die affair, adding that to whom much is given much is also expected.

Other aggrieved Ezes who spoke to our reporter at the election ground complained that the process of the election was designed for Eze Ohiri to come back to power. “Eze Imo election should not be a forum for bribery and corruption” concerned Ezes lamented. Speaking further the aggrieved Eze’s explained that it would have been better for governor Okorocha to reappoint Ohiri back as Eze Imo rather than asking them to go for an election that will not be free and fair.

Trumpeta observed that the security was very tight during the election.