The Leader of All Progressive Congress APC Imo State, and the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has inadvertently ignited a burning fire in Okigwe Senatorial zone, by openly adopting his Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, as the fellow to pick the ticket of the APC to return for the Okigwe Senatorial Seat come 2019.

The latest adoption by the Imo APC Leader, which has gone viral, has set the party in the zone on fire, as members believe that by picking out one individual among his legion of Aides, the leader of the party has created bad blood among other loyal members who may be eyeing the same position with Prof Obiaraeri.

One of those highly disappointed with the open adoption of Obiaraeri by Okorocha, is Rt Hon Acho Ihim, the present Speaker of Imo House of Assembly.

Although Okorocha was alleged to have promised Acho Ihim that he may hand over to him in 2019 as he departs Imo Government House but that promise looks a mirage, with the trend of events unfolding in Imo State now as regards Okorocha’s successor.

Sources close to the Speaker told this Newspaper that Acho Ihim had seen the Senatorial seat as the next option if he fails to clinch Okorocha’s promise, but now, even without sounding him out, Okorocha has gone ahead to announce that Obiaraeri should warm up for the Senate race.

Under this circumstance, Acho Ihim is said to be confused on his next step, as he may resolve to slug it out with Obiaraeri in the APC primaries, since he cannot just go home empty handed, after being used by Okorocha to execute some impeachable offences, yet he covered the Governor.

Again, Okigwe APC leaders who spoke to Trumpeta hinted that Okorocha’s open adoption of Obiaraeri could set up a crisis, since many will see the action as favouring some Aides above others.

Unfortunately for Acho Ihim, even if he decides to make do with Okigwe Assembly seat for a third term, it would not be possible since Okorocha had also anointed Hon Emeka Okoronkwo to take over from Acho Ihim in 2019 as Okigwe Assembly man.

However, political observers believe that Okorocha projected Obiaraeri’s name now because he wants to use the man called Agunaechemba and fight the incumbent Okigwe zone Senator, Rt Hon Benji Uwajumogu, who after he arrived the Senate through Okorocha jettisoned Okorocha’s camp and teamed up with Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, who is bent on contesting the APC Governorship primary as against Okorocha’s advise that Araraume should bury his Governorship ambition.

Pundits say that Obiaraeri is a willing Horse to be used by Okorocha to challenge Uwajumogu, as Obiaraeri had nursed the ambition to either be a Federal House member or Senator.

It was learnt that one of the reasons Obiaraeri dumped Gov Ikedi Ohakim in 2015 election for Araraume’s camp was that Ohakim denied him Senatorial ticket.

However, after joining Okorocha through Araraume’s camp, Obiaraeri has since thrown away Araraume and stock with Okorocha with the belief that his elusive electoral office may happen this time in 2019, under the supervision of his newest leader, Okorocha.

Meanwhile, Acho Ihim’s camp in Okigwe zone APC is not happy that their Boss, who is more well-placed as the Speaker to run for the Senate seat, just like Uwajumogu did in 2015, will lose out completely with Obiaraeri assuming the position of Okorocha’s latest political bride in Okigwe zone politics now.