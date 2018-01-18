Rochas Foundation Appoints Nwosu, New DG

In order to repackage Rochas Foundation to meet the current challenges bedeviling the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), a new Director-General has been appointed by the organization.

She is Mrs Uloma Rochas-Nwosu, the first daughter of the President of Rochas Foundation and Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

While speaking in her maiden press Parley with Journalists in Owerri since she assumed office, Mrs Rochas Nwosu said that the Foundation is all about helping the needy in the society, and has Nine Arms through which the Foundation reaches out to the down trodden.

She disclosed that the Foundation has been existing now for seventeen (17) years and is solely sponsored by the President, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who commits 70% of his income to the Foundation.

The Director-General made it clear that the organization has never accepted donations from any other source except from the founder, but added that due to the huge challenges facing the Foundation, it may open the doors to donors, in other to accommodate the number of people seeking for succor under the Foundation.

She said Rochas Foundation provides shelter for children on the streets, give health services to abandoned people, ran love clinics for women and men etc but especially run free education for students in its secondary schools in Owerri, Ibadan, Ogboko, Jos, Enugu, Kano which have over sixteen thousand (16,000) students population.

Mrs Rochas Nwosu said that the Foundation is embarking on campaign and awareness on free Education, by trying to reach Governments at State and National levels to consider Free Education as one of their cardinal programmes to reduce illiteracy in the land.

He mentioned that Rochas Foundation has produced a Magazine called Reach Out Magazine. She said that the essence of the Magazine is creating awareness about the foundation and its achievements.

She maintained that Orphans and children with one parent are their targets, so as to help them enjoy education, which could not be provided for them by either their parents or Government.

Rochas Foundation held its Southeast Conference at Concorde Hotel Owerri yesterday, all aimed at creating awareness about the organization.