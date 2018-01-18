N24bn Revenue Target:Achilike Charges Ministries On Realization

Revenue officers in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State have been charged to work towards achieving the 2018 revenue target of Twenty-four billion naira within the third and fourth quarter of this year.

The Hon. Commissioner in charge of Ministry of Internal Resources and Pension Affairs, Dr. John Nwawuike Achilike, gave the charge in his maiden meeting with all revenue officers of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies held at the conference hall of the Ministry.

Dr. Achilike, informed the revenue officers that the essence of the meeting was to interact with them with a view to knowing the revenue generation capacity of revenue officers in the various MDAs and to ascertain their handicaps towards enhancing revenue generation for the state.

Commissioner Achilike, however, enjoined them to endeavour to put in their best in order to realize their targets as this will improve the internally generated revenue of the state for more developments

In their reactions, the revenue officers unanimously stated that improved and effective revenue generation in the state has been adversely affected by contracting internal revenue generation to taskforces and consultants by Government and appealed for reversal of this trend.

In his reaction, Dr. Achilike, directed the revenue officers to forward without delay the list of Revenue Contractors of the State as well as the statistics and data of revenue generated last year.

In his contribution, the Director of Pensions in the Ministry, Chief Don. Okwu, commended them for attending and promised that their problems would be looked into with a view to solving them.