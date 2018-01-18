NPFL Oriental Derby: Owerri agog as Wounded Antelopes seek Redemption against Heartland FC

As the new Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, season hits-up with the week 3 encounters in various centres across the nation, one game that has continued to attract major attention is the second Oriental derby that will take place this Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

NPFL returnees, Heartland FC, Owerri will on Sunday rekindle their rivalry with Enugu Rangers at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri in one of the NPFL week 3 encounters as supporters of both sides will be hoping for trilling battle.

Whereas the home side can be said to have had a decent start considering their unpalatable pre-season preparations pulling two scoreless draws against Sunshine Stars in Owerri and Enyimba Int’l at Calabar last Wednesday even as the Coach Ramson Madu side are yet to score a goal in 180mins of football, their opponent Rangers couldn’t have wished for the worst start losing to Akwa United in Uyo and to Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (The Cathedral) in Enugu, last Wednesday.

The new Antelopes gaffer, Gbenga Ogunbote who was armed with heavy backing from the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the club Chairmna, Davidson Owumi must be asking himself what went wrong after the litany of stars the Enugu side recruited as they storm Owerri with a wounded mind to take on Heartland FC that didn’t enjoy the best of pre-season activities but will surely aim to throw all their dice as they seek for their first NPFL goal and 3 points of the new season even as coach Madu has placed his trust on young players signed from NNL sides.

The last time the two sides met in NPFL last two seasons ago in Owerri, the Enugu Antelopes ran away with 1 – 2 advantage while the reverse fixture at Enugu same season ended in a scoreless draw during a pulsating encounter that saw the away side missing glaring chances with Bright Ejike the worst culprit.