Actress Genevieve Nnaji set to build a foundation

A Popular Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji who hails from Umuebi Amuzu in Aboh Mbaise Local government Area of lmo State is set to open up a foundation to help youth’s of her Community in skills and other things their hands can lay on.

Nnaji, stated this after a parley with the youth’s of the community during the yuletide period

She noted that the foundation is going to be manly for people who cannot afford basic education, as she said that the foundation will going to be used to fish out talents of in the Autonomous community and help them to be useful and better people in the society.

The queen diva also started that true the foundation that many of the youth’s is going to be independent of their own after they have gone through training of skills.

Nollywood queen added that she was moved by God to touch lives through her foundation in other to reduce unemployment and social vices in the community.

The Ezi Ada Amuzuwafor Autonomous community Said that what she is about to set up in her community is not political but on free well to take her people on the positive side.

The Umuebi born actress used the opportunity to call on other sons and daughters of the community to come and join her in the crusade to eradicate unemployment and poverty from the land “am into Foundation but I don’t talk about it, i will call professionals who are going to manage the foundation in other to achieve result at the end of the day ” ,as she donate (500.000)five hundred thousand naira for the repairing of the community transform .