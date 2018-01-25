A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Imo State, Mr. Okey Ezeh has dismissed the speculation that he was being considered to be a running mate to another governorship aspirant.

In a statement, Mr. Ezeh described the speculation as puerile and an insult to his personality.

The APGA chieftain said the speculation emanated from those who are already jittery over his well-conceived and practicable manifesto and wide acceptability by Imolites.

Mr. Ezeh noted that he was well convinced that he had all it takes to transform Imo State before throwing his heart into the ring, adding that he has remained unwavering in the project of making Imo better.

He maintained that his rich manifesto tagged Imo Marshal Plan (I-MAP) has remained unrivalled among the manifestos of other aspirants and therefore wondered how the best would give way for the less.

The seasoned administrator submitted that he is the most qualified to take over the affairs of Imo at the moment and therefore urged his massive supporters across the state to discountenance the speculation and remain committed to the struggle of liberating Imo State.

Meanwhile Mr. Okey Ezeh has also reacted to a report in an Owerri based Newspaper about plots to stop him from getting the party’s guber ticket.

Dismissing such report as a non issue, the governorship hopeful said it was not out of place for politicians to hatch plots. He said the only reason he decided to respond was because the party leadership was mentioned as being part of the plot to avoid the reading public and his teaming supporters from being discouraged.

The management consultant noted that it was clear that those who feel that the only way to stop him from getting APGA ticket was to course a rift between him and the party leadership in the State gave such spurious information to journalists.

He said he was satisfied with the way the State leadership of the party under Peter Ezeobi was piloting the affairs of the party and urged his supporters to give the state chairman and his executive all the support to enable them succeed.

He said no plot is gang up by any group can stop God’s plan for Imo state.

Mr. Ezeh appealed to APGA members to always try to protect and work for the general good as according to him, that is the only way the party can win elections come 2019.