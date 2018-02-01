Imo PDP War: INEC Ignores Anyaehie Group, Visits Ezekwem Office

.

The battle over who is the authentic State Executive Council officials of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, appears to be completely over with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, visiting the Okigwe Road, Owerri, party office manned by Charles Ezekwem.

There has been a battle over leadership of the PDP Imo State since 2015 ward, LGA and State congresses commenced.

The battle has been between a faction led by Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie and that of Ezekwem. However, there are other minor groups like that led by Chuks Ajaelu, Greg Owuamalam and Hilary Udumukwu. But after the Supreme Court judgment that saw Markarfi emerge victorious, his line up in Imo State council, the Ezekwem led group stood out as the recognized State Exco.

While the Anyaehie led faction has continued to function and even went on LGA tours in the State that of Ezekwem opened a new office which the INEC has visited to authenticate.

Trumpeta learnt during the week that INEC officials led by the person in charge of verification were at the party office in Owerri to not only authenticate the recognition giving to Ezekwem by the national secretariat but also to confirm that the PDP, Imo State chapter, has an existing office manned by party officials and staff.

Confirming the development, PDP State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana further revealed that the INEC officials came on a confirmation of the party office which further gives credence to the earlier recognition as the legally recognized State Exco.

He said that the team from the electoral body was satisfied that the state party has a functional office and staff adding that there was a mandate from the Abuja office of the INEC for the verification.

Nze Emeana further stated that it offered the state chapter an opportunity to complain about the attitude of INEC top officials in Imo, who were accused of bias against PDP in the course of discharging their duties.

The INEC officials in response assured the Imo PDP of unbiased State of the party in all matters by stating that a new Resident Commissioner and Admin Officer are on ground to service all.