2019 IKEDURU ASSEMBLY I’m a better option — Amadi

The people of Ikeduru State constituency in Imo State have been assured of inclusive, responsible, responsive, and effective representation come 2019.

All Progressives Congress APC House of Assembly Aspirant for Ikeduru seat, Ambassador Okechukwu Amadi gave the assurance during the formal declaration of his 2019 aspiration to his Ward Executives on Sunday 4th of February 2018 at his country home in Umuopara Amaise Umuozu Ngugo Obaire in Ikeduru LGA.

Amadi who maintained that his 2019 Assembly aspiration is Ikeduru project targeted at the youths and women in the area, however noted that his strength is drawn from God, adding that it is only God that can give and take power.

He further argued that he has all it takes to provide the much needed people oriented representation for the people of Ikeduru State Constituency if elected in 2019, stressing that he will be a better and reliable option.

“I m a better option, Imo House of Assembly is for youths and I m a strong and core youth. I want you to look at my pedigree and judge me by own pedigree. I have been an active party man at boot, ward, LGA, State, Zonal and National levels, APC is our party and I have contributed my own quota to its development and emancipation in Ikeduru LGA. This is Ikeduru project, it is our own, let us embrace it.”

Amadi however used the opportunity to express profound gratitude to Prince Charles Amadi Charlvon for all his personal sacrifices for the political development and progress of Ikeduru LGA, pointing out that he is highly indebted to Prince Charles Amadi.

According to him, “I’m highly indebted to Prince Charles Amadi for all his fatherly political encouragement and protection. Whatever I m toady is solely done by him and I will continue to remain grateful and loyal to him”.

“I must also thank my ward executives for their solidarity and strongly believe that Ikeduru APC will give me ticket and I will win the election convincingly come 2019.”

In his remark, a Leader in Ngugo/ Ikembra Ward, Rev. Albany Ofoegbu reminded Ambassador Amadi that House of Assembly seat is not an exclusive right of anybody, insisting that the party will support only a credible aspirant.

He however described Okechukwu as a core party man who has sacrificed much for APC.

“You have worked for APC and at the appropriate time, APC will remember you, work hard and sale your aspiration to our leaders, I must commend you for informing us early, we are proud of you.”

Speaking also, the President General of Ngugo Obaire , Barr S N Nnadi on behalf of the community commended Ambassador Amadi for indicating the interest to serve his people and reassured him that Ngugo Obaire people are strongly behind his aspiration.

“I’m very happy today, I want to attest for Ambassador Okey Amadi’s goodness. Ngugo has been marginalized for a long time and I want to put the records straight that we will only support and vote for a worthy son like Amadi in 2019 because he is competent, fit and proper to represent Ikeduru at the House of Assembly”

” I wish to state it clearly that if APC gives you ticket, the election will be a walk over for APC because he is a grassroots man”.

In his speech, Ngugo Ikembra APC ward chairman, Elder A. D Kasa commended Amb Okey Amadi for his dedication and zeal to work for APC and reminded him that APC will present the best aspirant.

In his vote of thanks, the Director General of Ikeduru Project 2019, Hon Reginald Egbuesim expressed hope that his candidate will emerge the flag bearer of APC and he will win the election because he controls the youths.

He further called on Ikeduru APC to give its ticket to a person who can defend it during the general election come 2019.