Ahead of the 2019 general election, a Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Imo, Chief Collins Osuagwu on Wednesday hinted that he had developed a detailed blueprint to take the state out of the current economic woes.

Chief Osuagwu maintained that with the present socio-economic malaise, bedeviling the state, only a thorough and strong economic policy can save Imo from becoming a failed State.

The governorship Faithful who made this known in a personally signed press statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital said part of the measures to explored if elected to power include “the effective building of virile and steady local economy that will drive the machinery of government and bring succour to the people”.

He maintained that “the seeming collapse of the local economy across the 27 local councils as a result of lack of financial autonomy for third tier of government had stifled social and healthy economic growth, which would have had multiplying positive impacts on the state economy and empowerment of the people”.

While promising to create an interactive engagement with all the critical stakeholders in Imo to brainstorm on the solutions to myriads of problems, confronting all the strata in the society, Chief Osuagwu said inputs of technocrats and other professional expertise were germane to set Imo on the path of greatness.

Chief Osuagwu further stressed that the time had come to relieve the pains and suffering of the people of Imo State, even as he advised the federal government to curb insecurity and implement policies that will attract investors so that the nation’s economy can exit recession.

Meanwhile, the alumni of the Department of Political Science and Human Resources of Open University, London is scheduled to meet on 31/3/2018 in Owerri, for a reunion party to be hosted by Chief .Collins Osuagwu, a gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The reunion is taking place almost 14 years after the alumni had a homecoming in 1994 at the main campus of the university.

Chief Collins Osuagwu, the Host/Publicity Secretary of the Planning Committee, said in a statement that the event was aimed at “creating cohesion, coordination and contribution to the growth of the department and its products”.

The Oil magnet, said the event would feature a Meet and Greet, a parade of Year Groups, and motivational talk by the host, Chief Osuagwu graduated in 1997 from the department of Political Science.

Chief Collins Osuagwu who initiated the reunion and the coming together of the alumni, said the objective of the alumni group is to tap from the experiences and exposure of the large body of alumni to contribute to the upliftment of the department.

The gubernatorial hopeful maintained that the Forum, started as WhatsApp group in June, and has quickly grown into a formidable group with the primary aim of contributing to the development of Imo state as well as the progress of the mother department at London.

“The department has produced many distinguished graduates in all fields of endeavour” he averred.