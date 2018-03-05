Ideato Fed Constituency Seat Youths Beg Ikoro to Run

Youths under the guise of Ideato for good governance have besieged the residence of Chief Okey Ikoro (Osunmanu of Igbo land) to persuade him to run for the house of representative for Ideato Federal Constituency.

Speaking to our correspondence the leader of the youth Mr Jonas Okeke insisted that Ideato Federal Constituency has been poorly represented for the past 7 years, the youths insisted that there’s practically nothing to show that someone is representing them at the federal house.

No single constituency project, No working constituency office

Not to talk of helping even a single youth to get employment as is applicable in other constituencies.

The youths maintained that their appeal today to Chief Okey Ikoro is based purely on his antecedents and track records; he is a gentleman with integrity, industrialist of many years of experience, an administrator, an employer of labour for many years and a major participant in all developmental projects in our constituency, we voted for him in 2011 but our mandate to him was stolen, we are prepared to do it better this time, not only to vote for him but also to protect the vote.

When we contacted Chief Okey Ikoro, told our correspondent that he feels very elated by the visit of the youths and for their believe in him, but that he will think about their proposal, make consultations with leaders and groups before giving them any answer, but as at now he has not made any decision on that.

And when asked what party he will run if he decides to do so, he replied “I am a member of APC as at today and should the situation change anytime, I will let you know then”.