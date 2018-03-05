Oru East Youths Beckon on Nkenna Nzeruo to Run For 2nd Tenure •Passes vote of Confidence

By Onyekachi Eze

Youths of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State have beckoned on the incumbent House of Assembly representative, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo to run for a second tenure.

The clarion call for Nzeruo to run for the 2019 general elections, according to them would enhance further sound representation and good tidings to the people of the area.

Interestingly, this came at the time when the lawmaker has neither shown interest for reelection nor called for similar support.

Sequel to this, the State legislator who converged all the youths from the 10 INEC wards of Oru East in his Awo Omamma residence last Saturday, March 3, 2018 for a parley and appreciation towards their show of love for his victory on the 2015 general elections was passed with an implicit vote of confidence for his superlative performance.

A motion calling for his reelection to the IMHA in the next political outing was moved by Hon. Ben Ngozi Duru (from Awo Omamma ward 1) and seconded by Hon Chief Ethelbert Ugwumba (from Akatta ward).

According to the youths, they described the young man as an exemplary leader whose representation is none to other since the history of Oru East.

They unanimously called on him to declare interest for the race, while urging intending aspirants to withdraw their intentions for probably 2023. Similarly, they are enjoined to rally round the incumbent if finally he agrees to run for his second tenure.

Earlier in his address, Hon Nzeruo thanked God for the gift of life and achievements recorded so far.

He disclosed that he wouldn’t have been where he is today if they (youths) didn’t stand by him by 2015. To that effect, he appreciated their love, solidarity and loyalty throughout the electioneering period till date.

“My big men from 2015 till date have been the youths who solidly stood by me, laid down their lives for APC victory, Okorocha’s victory and my victory. The youths honored me with trust, support, solidarity, so I am determined to make them happy “. Hon Nkenna Nzeruo asserted.