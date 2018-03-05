Okigwe North Fed Constituency: “My Aspiration is For Effective Representation “••••Ukachukwu

By Onyekachi Eze

As the rush for who occupies the soul of Okigwe North Federal Seat in 2019 thickens, Hon Ukachukwu Jerry Nkemakolam Nwokoro has assured of better days ahead.

Ukachukwu Jerry Nkemakolam hails from Ekwedim Amauzari in Isiala Mbano Council Area of Imo State. A young business magnet, administrator and entrepreneur of repute. He is the Chief Executive of U-Best limited among other establishments.

Ukachukwu is contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In an interactive session with Trumpeta Newspaper over the weekend in Owerri, the Federal House of Representatives hopeful confidently said that his aspiration will ensure an effective representation for the people of Isiala Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe.

With better chances of attracting democracy dividends, Ukachukwu opined that with his garnered experiences in administration and governance, he will ensure an all inclusive representation, coupled with fast development.

He revealed that Mbama is made up of three clans viz; Amauzari, Amaraku and Umunkwo, stressing that already, Hon Obinna Onwubuariri is serving for the first tenure, while he (Ukachukwu) solicits for their votes to complete the tenure of Isiala Mbano by 2019.

“Because we believe in rotational system, I will only serve for one tenure if my people can find me worthy of their mandates. After the completion by my LGA, it will go back to Onuimo”.

Similarly, while soliciting for his people’s support towards the actualization of the project, he promised to elevate their standard of living as well as attracting both Federal and Global presence to the Federal Constituency.