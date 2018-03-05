Gbujie Declares to APC Owerri zonal Chairmen

A Frontline Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Air Commodore Peter Gbujie (Rtd) has declared his interest to join the governorship race come 2019.

He made his declaration known during a meeting with APC zonal chairmen and stakeholders in his home Town, Akabor Ihenworie Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, over the weekend.

General Gbujie has expressed his vision to rebuild Imo State through justice fairness and legality, reposition by attracting local and foreign investors to boast the economy of the state.

Meanwhile the retired Air Commodore, in his wealth of experience in public service in the Aviation Ministry and military, after serving the presidency for thirty five years recommended that for the state to grow, the government must embark on Public Sector Reform and revalidating the civil service. Gbujie who advised that the government should have no or less interference in managing federal government allocation added that, it is the duty if civil service to manage allocations.

In one of his books, “Concept of using Amnesty to stop Niger Delta Conflict” Gbujie revealed that during his service in the military, he had contributed towards Peacekeeping, Amnesty of the Niger Delta and Demobilization of militants.

According to him, he is prepared to answer to the yearnings of Owerri zone to produce a credible candidate.

Air Commodore expressed regret on how Nigeria youths, including Imo were subjected to slavery in Libya and Europe, and reassured that youths would be engaged in mechanized Agriculture inorder to create jobs in rural area.

Gbujie recommended that for our culture and value system to be revived, the government should be ready to legislate age grade system to instill discipline. He said that the age grade would further served as a cooperative society for economy packages in rural areas.