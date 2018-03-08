By Okey Alozie

The rift between Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s camp and the group loyal to Imo Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere has continued to tear the Rescue Mission team into shreds. Pundits predict that the situation may generate to something dangerous if no possible action is taken to remedy the development.

Madumere group which we gathered is waxing stronger by the day has already removed Okorocha’s muffler from their necks. All the members of the group have also vowed to remove Governor Okorocha’s image from their campaign programme, as well as in their offices and vehicles.

Information revealed that the group resolved to burn Okorocha’s muffler and image after the meeting held recently in one of the Hotels in Owerri.

Members of the group who spoke to our reporter revealed that Okorocha has not been fair to the Deputy Governor and Imolites and for that reason they declared that he should completely leave office after 8 years as agreed rather than planning to force a successor on Imolites.

According to them, the Governor’s intention to handover to his son-inlaw sparked controversy and is actually the main reason for the war which has now turned APC into two parts.

Some political analysts who spoke to our reporter revealed that the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere is getting sympathy from a majority of Imo people on Daily bases following the shoddy treatment being meted to him by Governor Okorocha.

According to them, it is unacceptable for Okorocha to insist on handing over to his son in-law against the wishes of the masses and the electorate.

It will be recalled that Governor Rochas Okorocha last week declared that if God has destined that Uche Nwosu (Son in-law) will become Governor, nobody will stop him. According to the Governor, Uche is the most humble and has human feelings. We further gathered that APC National Leader, Senator Amed Tinubu is billed for Imo for a reconciliation meeting between all the warring factions in the party.

There are serious indications that, Prince Eze Madumere will declare officially for Governorship before the arrival of Senator Tinubu next week. Moreover, we learnt that pro Madumere group is meeting almost every day to perfect their strategies on how to be more relevant in the State in the coming days.