2019 Oru East Assembly: I Will Make A Difference If Elected, Says Amagwula

By Onyekachi Eze

As the upcoming general elections gathers momentum, a frontline politician from Oru East Council Area, Hon Barr Amagwula Obinna Augustus has assured his constituents of a better representation.

Barr Amagwula has held vital positions since the inception of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

He has served as a two time TC Chairman of Oru East; Director, INEC affairs for Rochas campaign organization; immediate past General Manager of OCDA, and currently the Deputy Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue.

In an interactive session with Trumpeta Newspaper in his Owerri office during the week, Amagwula promised of a sound representation for his Oru East people if elected in the upcoming elections, pointing out that he will definitely make a difference.

Similarly, he affirmed that he has the requisites and leadership sagacity to bring the constituency to the State and National grid, which will only be made possible by their supports.

In furtherance, the young legal practitioner said that the race for 2019 is between APC and other political parties, hence enjoined the electorates to avail themselves with the instrument (PVC) of change against poor representation and governance.

Sir Amagwula also hinted that his ambition is not for self aggrandizement, but for the overall interest of Oru people who he said have been eluded of the true dividends of democracy.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that by the year 2019, the people of Oru East will have a cause to heave sigh of relief, while charging them to be proactive with their choice of candidate(s).

In a related development, he submitted that the case of second tenure has never been heard in the history of Oru East, and as such will not begin now.

Commenting on Uche Nwosu’s gubernatorial bid, Amagwula opined that it’s a done deal with divine mandate, averring that nothing will hinder what God has sanctioned.