IMSU Matriculates 6,000 Today

By Onyekachi Eze

The State owned tertiary institution, Imo State University Owerri, IMSU, will today be matriculating six thousand (6000) fresh intakes into the higher citadel of learning.

According to the information made available to the press by the School’s Public Relations Officer, Nze Ralph Njoku-Obi, the 26th matriculation ceremony of the institution will hold today, Friday 16, 2018 at the school premises.

He also tagged it as a decentralized matriculation ceremony, which admitted only qualified students.

The notice also wish the freshers an academic filled sojourn in IMSU while urging them to take their studies seriously as well as to shun cultism and indecent dressing.