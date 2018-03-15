Assembly Lawmaker, Nzeruo Takes Humanity To Next Level •Sponsors Free Kidney tests for Oru East Women

Propelled by the acts of charity and promotion of the course of humanity which has been part of him, the lawmaker representing Oru East State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Nkenna John Nzeruo has done it again.

This time around, he has vowed to eliminate the incessant rate of maternal mortality as well as other pandemics posing as threats to the healthy living of his constituents.

The Honorable member made this disclosure on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 during the flag off of a seminar/sensitization rally on kidney disease and women’s health held at Awo Omamma General hospital which is aimed at safeguarding the lives of women within childbearing age.

The program which was in affiliation with a Non-Governmental Organization, the IYA Foundation Initiative, alongside the Geriatric Care and Vulnerable Support Initiative witnessed the presence of Oru East women who converged to share in the goodwill and humanitarian work of their vibrant legislator.

While declaring the program open, Hon Nzeruo who occupies the position of the House Committee Chairman on Sustainable Development Goals, SDG charged the women to take every opportunity seriously as well as their health. He also urged them to serve as agents of sensitization to other women who couldn’t make it to the seminar ground.

According to him, “I will not relent from identifying myself with such life touching programs. I will continue to take advantage of the various health initiatives of the Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s led Rescue Mission Government to better the lives of my constituents. By the grace of God, the issue of maternal mortality will be a thing of the past”.

Hon Nzeruo however showered encomiums on the State Government as well as the NGO for creating such an enabling environment for such a life touching programs.

The seminar was however heralded by the free kidney tests that was carried out on thousands of the women.