Ahead of 2019: Gbujie Charges Imolites on credibility in voting

A Frontline Governorship Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC has tasked Imolites on the need to vote for a candidate with track record of achievements and proven integrity as the governor of the state in 2019.

He maintained that, it has become imperative that the right person is elected to succeed the present administration in order to advance the socio-economic development of the state.

General Peter Gbujie who is the only freshman on the platform of the APC, retired from the Nigerian Air Force and he is fast winning the hearts and minds of the party faithful with his message of sustainable prosperity, mass job creation and raising Imo State status to be the commercial and economic hub of the South East Zone within 2 years, even as he vowed that he will make living conditions in the state so conducive that, Imo Youths will have no need to go to Arab nations or Europe to work as slaves. According to him, Imo people should jettison the lure of money and vote for the right candidate, adding that the influence of money in Imo politics has often beclouded voters’ sense of judgment.

He revealed that, one of the reasons he is vying for the position is to liberate the youths from the yoke of exploitation, reorient their minds, re-direct them away from crime and re- imbibe them with values such as integrity, hardwork, selfless service and respect for elders and institutions.

Gbujie promised to sustain free education, revamp infrastructure, Agriculture and the Civil Service. He reassured Imolites that his administration will stimulate massive commercial activities in the State to create enduring wealth, while he urged those who are yet to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to ensure they get it.