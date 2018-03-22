The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim is at the receiving end of several backlashes from the general public, especially Imolites since his “I stand with Ugwumba 2019” placard appeared on the social media.

Each post of the picture showcasing Ihim with the Ugwumba 2019 sign post has left behind unpalatable responses from commentators who are mainly people of the State.

Ugwumba signifies Chief Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff to the Imo State government and son-in-law to the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Only recently, a meeting held at his Imo Assembly Speaker’s Lodge saw about 20 of the lawmakers drawn from the APC engage in the endorsement of Nwosu for governor come 2019.

The list of the names of those who endorsed Nwosu, who has Ugwumba title that connotes his campaign organization, includes Speaker Ihim, his Deputy, Ugonna Ozuruigbo and other 18 lawmakers.

Perhaps in further claims that the endorsement was not a fluke, Ihim now came up with “I stand with Ugwumba” signpost and it has flooded the blogsphere.

However, majority of those who commented not only rained abuses at the speaker for lacking the capacity to take charge of a State legislature that has now subjected itself to an appointees, but expressed reservation about the calibre of lawmakers elected to represent the constituents in present dispensation.

The comments copied from Facebook of a known social media activist and lawyer in Owerri, Imo State, Kissinger Ikeokwu with a caption “just lukat Speaker of Imo House of As “h” embly. If I was a member I better resign,” state as follows;

Adolph Ugoo: What a shame

Urchman Darl Ogueri: One of the reasons I decided to leave your country back to my country, una country dey joke too much.

Tochukwu Ekwegh: Shame on you speaker. Stan-stagger Nwamama: Ndi Ara

Sampson Chibuike Chukwuno: If this picture is real big shame on him

Success Kabiri: I know Sen Ararume is also “Ugwumba”. Chuka Ahanihu: His brain is bleached out.. Ononachi Chidiebere: See what ciga & weed has done to you. Ndubueze Ikeji: I don’t even know if he is talking or speaking.

Nnamdi Namqo Best Uwaezuoke: He is a daft.

Ndubuisi Moneke: see human being parlour. These guys are so useless. How did we forget busy brain academy and those innocent kids that perished. We all have to put Imo State in our prayers.

Success Kabiri: As a product of Busy brain, we sympathised with him at his defense in Imo House of Assembly that year. I lost some of my friends in that unfortunate venture.

Okoro Uzondu Small: The moment he was made the Speaker of IMHA, I knew we don enter one chance. The notorious Busy Brain Academy that year.

Innocent Okoronkwo: Do we have State House of Assembly? We have ‘Rochas messengers and area boys’.

Ifeanyi David Nwogwugwu :Just negodu, this is the height. As in, this is the height of it all…….Tueh

Uche Mcwilfred: I know Chemeka Akwarandu also Ugwumba.

Udobata Nelson Peter: Can’t him go for that governorship,

Udochukwu Dickson Emekalam: Goofing things

Richmond Osuji: Very shameful. Prince Mike Omeire Onyema-Esq: Thank God u are not.. Mere Daniel: Boi-boi

Comr Ompadec Chidozie Nwosu: Big old fool.

Onwukaike Paschal: Does it mean he no right to support candidate of his choice?

Onwukaike Paschal: He did same for Uwajumogu and you never complained because Uwajumogu was your candidate

Onyemene Chinonso Michael: He can support anyone he wants

ComradeCy Anyim: Useless speaker

Nze Duru Kizito :I haven’t seen anything wrong in what he did.

Azubuike Bright Ifeanyi Jnr: I know u won’t see it

Nze Duru Kizito: Smiles. Sylvia Onyinye: Nonsense man

Isaac Ugochukwu Onyema: For those of you calling this shameful act. What is wrong with this? well, hate is free anyways

Precious Chinaza Isaac Ugochukwu Onyema,:You mean you don’t see anything wrong with this rubber stamp 🔊 🔊 now campaign for a person the constitution has empowered to check his excesses even to remove him from office if need be??

How is he going to perform this duty now that he has taken the position of his campaign manager?

The only hope of the common man to get rid of bad governance and instill discipline in the executive arm has now become an appendage in the 👐 hands of the executive; I weep!!!. Precious Chinaza: I want to believe that your account has been hacked.

Dunga Excel: It is a shame. Conscience and decorum is at sleep. What do you expect from mediocres?

Azubuike Bright Ifeanyi Jnr: Chai… so it already got to this level..

Azubuike Bright Ifeanyi Jnr: and if i may ask, which of the Ugwumba’s is he standing with?

Ukoha Chuks: Only in Imo state. Very shameful indeed.

Jude Obinna Success Ihemeje: He will be disgraced too…

Friday Ekpo: Speak house boy to uche. Chukwuma Nwachukwu: Useless gang

Mezu Paschal Chukwuemeka: Naa, ironically he could mean “Ugwumba Okigwe” which happens to be Ifeanyi Ararume. #Pictures could mean so many words#

JohnBenson C. JohnBenson: Ndi eririeri.com

Stand there till 2023.

Chukwu Enyeribe Okwiichuks: Imo House of Ashembly. Lol achikwalam akuku oh

Augustine Igwechi :This is the worst speaker IMHA has ever produced,a speaker that voted against Local Govt Autounomy bill and cartered away millions to the detriment of Imolites, Imolites re watching all of us.

Obasi Chibueze: They have been eaten without change. Augustine Izuogu: See as em dey like centre table. Oby Onyenwe: Is that a being or a statue? Doris Paschal: statue. Doris Paschal: okwu agwula

Augustine Mbagwu: He loves the feature of IMO state . and he is standing on it. God will bless him the more

Ohalete Wisdom Mayor: Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim Is Free And Has Right To Support And Endorse Anybody.

Jenny Anusiem: Hahhahahhaha this one na speaker???

Uche Antoinette Ndu: Hahahahaha…mumu. Prince Nwadi: Just negodi

Kissinger Ikeokwu :You see from people’s comments you will know they will be worst if they find a way to the House of Assembly. Nobody says he can’t support who he wants, but he must imbibe decency and the sacred duty imposed on him to act in the interest of Ndi Imo. This time it is no longer support for governor but being a campaign boy. Chai

Kelechi Chukwu Kingsley: I don’t know if I should start crying. Imo state! How did thou degenerate to this level? The number 3 citizen of Imo publicly declaring loyalty to and appointee. Too bad. Is high time we woke up from slumber O Imolites. None of the 20 names deserves to smell that Hon. House again come 2019. Harrison Agbugba C please, if it is true include their signatures, passport and phone number’s. hon chiji collins i know is a core Araraume supporter must not be there!

Kelechi Chukwu Kingsley: Not my making, is as published in a lot of local tabloids.

Nwachukwu Chuks: Oke atu. The worst and toothless Speaker in the history of Imo State.

Lilian Nwaiwu Anyalewechi: I trust my people, you can’t see them in that list

Victor Ibe: nt only Imo the whole world

Kaycee Buno: The man is a total disgrace. He is everything a speaker should not be.

Kelechi Echebiri : He looks more of a comical clown than a legislator

Akujinwa Oliver Ekene: Kissinger, please allow them to field him and loose woefully. IMO state is not a family dynasty.

Kelechi Chukwu Kingsley: If the this agburu people get that ticket, with the level of hunger now in the land and with the state fund at their disposal, you cannot underrate what they can do. Oblong Nnadi: Shameful. Nwadike Chikezie: If u were a member…lol Kenneth Ukaonu: Ecclesiastes 10 Vs 16-17. George Nnadi: Lol, Iyke Innocent: Shameful. Onyeukwu Vitus: Bullsheet. Chukwu Enyeribe Okwiichuks: Ndi arabankoo. Micheal Chika: Oboto if you come out as governorship candidate will you die COWARD NWOKE AMU MMIRI.

Chima Calis Emeadi :Rabble Rousers in the House.This state totally collapsed the very day Acho Ihim emerged as the leader of these bunch of boothlickers. Imagine our so called speaker carrying emblem and even necklace of Uche Nwosu.Congrats good boy!!!. Duruji Ogechi Duke: Is a pity.

Chinonso Iwuoha: But reality points to the fact that Acho Ihim has brought more development to Okigwe zone than even past Governor from that zone. Supporting Ugwumba doesn’t make him bad.

Ifeanyichukwu Paul: Mgbe ite wara,k’aju furu.. The head pad got lost at the point where the clay pot got broken.

Jimmy Abia: I heard bleaching cream sucks the brain. Bikonu umunnem, is it true? Mike Ikem Umealo: Does he bleach?

Uzoma Joseph Onyewuchi: His appearance alone shows no brain.

Daniel Ohadinma Uzor: Olodo speaker. Samuel Anyanwu: Zombies in house of ashamebly.

Samuel Anyanwu: But joke apart! Why most of the speakers from Okigwe zone in the last two dispensation like this?

Chukwueke Richmond: A disgrace to Imolites