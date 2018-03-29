Orsu Lawmaker Dedicates son on Sunday

By Onyekachi Eze

All is set for the child dedication of the Honorable member representing Orsu State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Francis Agabige.

The dedication of little Nataramchi Alexander – Mary Agabige will be holding on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 in a holy mass to be celebrated at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, Eziawa Orlu.

Information made available to Newsmen by the lawmaker said reception will follow at his Eziawa residence, immediately after the church service.

It is also gathered that the lawmaker shall immediately proceed to the commissioning of a bungalow he built for an indigent woman in same Community.

It was reliably gathered as at the time of filing this report that baring any last minute change, the Award winning lawmaker at the event may yield to the clarion call by his good people of Orsu State Constituency to declare his intention to return to the House in 2019 to consolidate his effective representation.