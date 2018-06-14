With the APC coalition in Imo, otherwise known as Allied Forces, making desperate efforts to consolidate gains garnered so far after the State Congresses, a picture of who gets what has started appearing even as the group plots how to scale the convention hurdle against the camp of Owelle Rochas Okorocha in Abuja.

Trumpeta can reveal that part of the binding factors behind the formation of the coalition was the desire to create opportunities for those seeking elective positions in the state come 2019.

Authoritative sources in the Allied Forces enclave reveal that the group who fought Okorocha to a standstill has concluded arrangements on how to share the tickets if the finally knock out the governor after the convention.

Governorship: To avoid schisms within the Allied Forces, nobody has been adopted as a consensus candidate. This newspaper can authoritatively reveal that no zone has also been mandated to produce the candidate even as Owerri and Okigwe zones are highly favoured to have a person from their area for the job.

It was learnt that to avoid internal bickering calpable of rocking the boat of the group, the issue of governorship ticket has been kept sacred with frontrunners on the lips of the coalition. Those tipped to go for the plum job are Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Osita Izunaso, Prince Eze Madumere and Jude Ejiogu.

The quartet have equal chances to emerge victorious. While Araraume is said to have spread in terms of supporters scattered across the three zones, the Deputy Governor is also reported to have brighter chances because of his position. But the former secretary to the state government, Chief Jude Ejiogu, reported to be the beautiful bride is also enjoying the sympathy of many of the coalition member considering his cool, calm and smooth operation towards guber ambition.

Deputy Governorship:

Not left out in the sharing of the office are Chiefs Uzoma Obiyo, Vitalis Ajumbe, Bar Soronnadi Njoku, Ichie Best Mbanaso, TOE Ekechi, and Hilary Eke. The permutation is that if it goes to Araraume, Obiyo, Ajumbe and Soronnadi will be scrutinized to go for running mate. But if it favours Ejiogu and Madumere, of Owerri zone, then Mbanaso an ally of the number two citizen will fall in. Should it be Izunaso, the chances of Hilary Eke and TOE Ekechi of becoming Deputy Governor increases.

Senate:

For Okigwe zone senate, the incumbent, Senator Ben Uwajumogu has no rival to contend the ticket with. He is acclaimed to be the sole person on the track for now. The former speaker got the anointing based on his role for the success of the coalition.

In Orlu zone, Senator Hope Uzodinma has no challenger. Based on support and enormous capacity he has filled by the backing from the national body, the Allied Forces will give Uzodinma express approval to slug it out with Okorocha in the zone.

That of Owerri zone senate is said to be left open for contenders who may lose out from the bargain especially in the governorship primaries. It will come as consolatory package even as it is open for Kelechi Nwagwu former Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, if he appears serious to run, according to a source.

House of Reps:

The arrangement of the coalition favours Felix Idiga (Jafac) for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Fed Constituency. A strong member, he has no challenger in the group Reps member, Goodluck Nanah Opiah is tipped to have Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency. As strong ally of Uzodinma, the ceding is to give Uzodinma sense of belonging and zeal to checkmate Okorocha as well as get a strong sellable candidate who will dwarf Okorocha’s anointed candidate like Kingsley Uju.

Izunaso is banking on the arrangement of his control of the structure and speculation making the rounds that he has the capacity as an Orlu person to match the anointed candidate of Okorocha, Uche Nwosu.

While that of Aboh/Mbaise/Ngor Okpala is open for grabs, Chikwem Onuoha and Emeka Nwajiuba are cruising home unchallenged in the camp for Okigwe North and Okigwe South respectively. Onuoha is riding on the back of Araraume who is controlling the federal constituency, while Nwajiuba is on his own as a major power broker.

Gbujie and Eke will dictate the pace for who takes Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency ticket while Gibson Achonwa Njemanze is upbeat for Owerri Fed Constituency.

Should Austin Chukwukere, member representing Ideato Federal Constituency confirm his alliance with coalition, the Ideato Federal Constituency has been reserved for him.