Oweaya Congratulates Ndi Owerre On 2018 Oru Owerre Festival

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The interim President General of Owerri Communities, Chief Christian Oweaya Anukam, KSM has congratulated Ndi Owere on their forthcoming Oru Owere Festival which is set to kick-off soon.

Speaking in a press release made available to Trumpeta “I Chief Oweaya Anukam (Agbawodikizu Owere), interim President General of Owerri Communities with my executives wish felicitate with Ndi Owere, especially the age grades and Ndi Oha Owere”

The Community Leader also noted that Oru Owere is a period of peace and reconciliation among brothers, sisters and families including our visitors, “It is not a period of war, so any person or group of persons who uses the occasion to make trouble is running against the norms and culture of Ndi Owere and Oru Owere”

Agbawodikizu Owere further noted that he and his executives have provided four million naira (4 million) to take care of this year’s Oru Owere celebration, including N30,000 to each of the age grades of which 65 have already collected their cheques.