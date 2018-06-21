Mike Nwachukwu Declares For Owerri Zone Senate Tomorrow

A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and front-runner to the Owerri senatorial ticket of his party, Chief Mike Nwachukwu will tomorrow, Saturday declare his intention to run for the office at the zonal level.

The zonal declaration which will take place at the I mo APGA State Secretariat along Egbu road Owerri will begin by 12.00 noon, as stated by a release made available to the press and signed by Chief Nwachukwu’s media Adviser, Prince Austine Madu.

The release further stated that all the nine local government coordinators and women mobilizers, ward coordinators and mobilizers as well as other party leaders at various levels have been mobilized to attend the mother of all declarations to cheer up their aspirant.

The state party chairman, Barr Peter Ezeobi, the Owerri zonal chairman Hon Chief Jerry Rowland Okoro, the Director-General of the Mpidike-Mike Nwachukwu campaign organization, Hon Bede Oduoza and others too numerous to mention will be there.

Chief Mike Nwachukwu a political and behavioral scientist was the Imo State Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, from 2005-2011.

A quintessential banker and financial consultant, Chief Nwachukwu holds successful business investments in Oil and Gas, Management and Financial Consultancy.